Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Consider wood for commercial and multi-story construction

When we think of commercial and multi-story construction, steel, brick and concrete usually comes to mind. After all, since the late 1800s, our cities have become super muscular, highly dependent on these products. But their toll on our planet and its environment has become devastating. Do we have alternatives to build our future construction growth, expected to increase by 40% by 2040?

Wood is man’s oldest building material as he emerged from caves. Heavy timber has been the major component of every civilization, even the ancient Egyptian’s, famous for their stone pyramids, built their cities extensively out of wood with mud exteriors.

Most of the medieval cathedrals we think of as stone masonry, are mostly heavy timber clad in granite and masonry skin.

The 20th century relegated timber construction to residential and low-rise structures such as light commercial, institutions, schools and churches.

Sustainability and environmentally correct construction materials have become a focus of the 21st-century. Tall buildings of timber are in the works throughout Europe. Commercial construction and multi-story buildings, even up to 10 stories, can benefit from the use of wood heavy timber.