Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: How Napa’s alleys could help its housing crisis

We love walking Napa Old Town. On any Saturday or Sunday morning, you’ll find us walking up and down, back-and-forth on the historic Downtown streets, googling the architecture, colors, landscape, and texture of the town. Narrow classic Victorians next to superb Craftsman mansions, mixed with tiny 19th-century cottages in chaotic but wonderful combinations. It’s a delight and feast for the eyes. I call them, a gift to the street.

What are often missed and less visible are Napa‘s alleyways. Not too many of them, but they serve a purpose. To walk them is to see another part of Napa not easily recognized. Could they help solve Napa’s housing shortage?

Alleys are kind of an American invention. European cities grew Piggly-Wiggly, and small narrow streets were common. Courtyards and mews were communal for the horses and carriages. Paris was one of the first cities that had a major redevelopment under Emperor Napoléon.

As American cities grew, subdividing land with standardized narrow lot sizes became popular with the middle class, but they didn’t leave the horse and buggy out front. Rear-accessed alleyways with horse sheds and barns were created for the buggy trade. As the automobile gained popularity, the sheds became garages. Orderly laid out streets with rear-accessed alleys became a very American design tool.