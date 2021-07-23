Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Making sense of passive home design

We here in the North Bay are extremely lucky. Our temperature range is free of freezing and extreme heat ... well, maybe not until this year. But it shows how important orientation, envelope and reducing energy can be. There are thousands of tricks and here are just a few often overlooked.

Even in existing homes, adding overhead exterior awnings, not decorative canvas junk, over south and west-facing windows can add wonders to home energy conservation even with older low insulated windows. While exchanging old windows with new high-performance units is best, as a general rule, stopping the solar heat from entering the structure before it hits the window or structure is always true. Outer metal screens, metal or wood awnings, all contribute to energy conservation while maintaining our beloved North Bay views.

We can discuss insulation all day but checking, caulking and filling all wall and window gaps can save up to 15% of your energy losses regardless of building age. Even if your house insulation is 50 to 70 years old, it can still work for you.

Of course, our homes creating energy as we are using them, both living and cooking. A big deal is heat recovery. A key is being able to recycle and re-circulate the air, removing heat and pollination.