Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle, rethinking Napa City Hall on its 70th anniversary

Berry Eberling's recent article in the Napa Valley Register about locating the Napa Creek bridge stones piqued my interest in revisiting the much-needed new civic center for Napa.

Back in 2020, the city of Napa's ambitious plans to build a civic center became a pandemic casualty. The budgeted $138 million facility was developed in an era of unprecedented city revenue growth. The pandemic sent the city’s revenues from transient occupancy (hotel room) tax and its sibling, sales tax, plummeting.

At that time, the dream of a shiny new centralized civic center gathering most major city departments under one roof fell by the wayside and was put on “temporary” hold. Of course, in architecture, there’s nothing more permanent than temporary.

At that time, Napa reduced every department's operating budget and dipped into its reserve, estimated at $10.5 million.

Napa had spent more than $4 million on an endless variety of alternate plans to upgrade and replace its 1952-built City Hall and other facilities. The existing 19,000-square-foot building worked well for the better part of 50 years until the 1990s boom put the city of Napa, in front of Napa Valley, on international tourist maps. Today, Napa has 94,300 square feet of facilities in five municipal buildings and three leased buildings, fire stations, storage, portables and miscellaneous facilities scattered around town.

Now is the time to start reconsidering the options presented in the 2019 Public Safety and City Hall Facilities report approved by the City Council in spring 2020, then shelved because of the pandemic.

As I noted in 2020, the new civic center shouldn’t be abandoned but instead “value-engineered,” as architects and engineers often do. This could be a time for more creative thinking and developing solutions that represent the very soul of Napa. The keywords should be as they were then: sustainability, renewability and wise growth.

Why do we need a new City Hall? Well, the present facilities are in terrible shape, need constant maintenance, and are seismically unsound. There are 1,000 other reasons, but I’ve chosen a few here, including:

-- Providing a modern and workable city council chamber with public meeting areas

-- Providing better customer-oriented services

-- Improved workflow efficiencies

-- Promoting stakeholders’ involvement, sorely needed in previous presentations

-- Developing the project(s) within the city’s financial capabilities

The New Work Platform

What hasn’t been previously addressed is how the new “Remote Work Model” will function in our post-pandemic era. Rather than increasing the square footage of all the facilities in anticipation of future growth, we should be looking at efficiently sizing our facilities for the new world of remote working. In the 2019 report, the concept of remote work was unheard of.

I asked Mayor Scott Sedgley what he envisions for the coming years and he believes "the pandemic continues to impact the city’s ability to deliver services and will continue in the foreseeable future." He also noted, ”I agree we must look at the total square footage needs now with a keen eye on future remote work opportunities.”

Currently remote work is becoming more common, if not the operating platform for the future. We may very well be employing city support staff in Kansas, Oregon or Tennessee, as I have currently. It works!

A new Napa Civic Center?

Now is time for new thinking and a realistic agenda. This would be a perfect opportunity for the city of Napa to show its commitment to restoring and recycling the bridge stones as part of the new City Hall. It doesn’t have to be super-expensive. On the contrary, this could be a win-win for the community, city staff and the construction industry. Rather than $138 million, it could be a structure or series of structures that shows off our creativity and our ability to adapt to the new world.

The civic center and multiple structures don’t have to be extra expensive if properly orchestrated. The ancient stones could be used as foundation, plazas and exterior building veneer. They could also be repurposed as Gabion baskets to show off their sustainability and strength without the high masonry cost of construction. After all, recycling doesn’t mean using the product exactly as is, but in a repurposed fashion. (www.mainlandaggregates.co.uk/quarried-aggregates/quarried-gabion-stone.html)

This July will mark the 70th anniversary of the opening of the present city hall. We should at least celebrate its history and service, and agree to move forward.

Chris d Craiker, AIA/NCARB has been repurposing structures since 1972.