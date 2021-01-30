Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Rethinking Your Next Kitchen: An Architect’s Nuts and Bolts for a Successful Design

As to the design palette’, keep it as clean and simple as possible. Fixtures, handles and appliance colors can be replaced as styles change but cabinet, drawers and countertops should be chosen for durability and timelessness.

Back-splashes currently are the big rage. Avoid the “gotta have…” Or be prepared to replace in a couple of years.

Now that you’ve decided on your new kitchen design and layout, we need to get into the weeds and widgets of the construction process. Having a design prepared by a professional requires some homework on your part. While planning the remodeling is essential, “the devil is in the details” and the preparation.

The style and character of kitchen designs change like automobile styles. Yesterday’s Rustic Provincial style has been replaced with clean Contemporary Mid-Century designs. Rather than debate the design merits of any one style, let’s concentrate on what is needed to build this.

Assuming your existing kitchen has been accurately drawn to scale, today’s kitchen designs are open to the living and dining areas, and possibly the family room, which has fallen out of favor. But that’s another story.

Here are more issues that need attention: