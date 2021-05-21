Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Tear down this wall! Napa's municipal buildings should have a reopening strategy

It’s time for the city of Napa to take opening the public facilities seriously. To date, Napa does not have a re-opening strategy or plan. Talking -- or in reality, only emailing -- with some departments is like talking to a wall. Staff has become complacent and unresponsive. I’ve been told by a source in the city manager’s office that “They’re working on it...”

The city council should be taking the high road to show the public its desire to interface with its citizens with a real plan that they are a part of the recovering community and economy. If it means plexiglass screens, masks, vaccination passports, so be it. Whatever it takes.

Trying to get anything out of some city departments is like pulling teeth, as if public interface with staff will never return. But it must return, and it must be top down. Here are some examples:

-- I’ve started a custom home in Browns Valley and getting previous subdivision information from the planning department took four weeks. What was sent was illegible. They were useless.