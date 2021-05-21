 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Tear down this wall! Napa's municipal buildings should have a reopening strategy
The Architex Angle

Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Tear down this wall! Napa's municipal buildings should have a reopening strategy

{{featured_button_text}}
The Napa Planning Department Great Wall

The Napa Planning Department Great Wall

 Chris Craiker

It’s time for the city of Napa to take opening the public facilities seriously. To date, Napa does not have a re-opening strategy or plan. Talking -- or in reality, only emailing -- with some departments is like talking to a wall. Staff has become complacent and unresponsive. I’ve been told by a source in the city manager’s office that “They’re working on it...”

The city council should be taking the high road to show the public its desire to interface with its citizens with a real plan that they are a part of the recovering community and economy. If it means plexiglass screens, masks, vaccination passports, so be it. Whatever it takes.

Trying to get anything out of some city departments is like pulling teeth, as if public interface with staff will never return. But it must return, and it must be top down. Here are some examples:

--  I’ve started a custom home in Browns Valley and getting previous subdivision information from the planning department took four weeks. What was sent was illegible. They were useless.

-- I'm also renovating a downtown historic building that potentially had to go to Cultural Heritage Commission (CHC). I mentioned to the staff person that I would talk a CHC member, as I have in the past, to seek advice and suggestions. I was told not to do that since it might be compromising. That's what disclosures are for.

There are two planners on this council who know that communication between commissioners, applicants, staff and public is essential to make projects better.

-- As usual, I made my building appointment two weeks ahead and found a young Latino couple at the door of 1600 First St. trying to understand to whom to talk. The staff interpreter did the best she could, but it’s a “wall”: a wall of indifference.

-- Lastly, the city council meetings themselves are an example of the “wall.” Interfacing with real people has become a victim of the pandemic at the highest level. For me to talk before the council I had to make an appointment the previous week and was told I should be called at 4 p.m. that meeting day -- maybe. But if I didn’t give the right telephone number or if I didn't speak or understand English well, I wouldn't have a chance.

Muriel Fagiani and Harry Martin would go crazy if they knew what the council was doing currently.

But I'm not here to simply complain. Reopening could include:

-- All project submittals to be exchanged electronically and every scrap of paper, every napkin sketch, be scanned and logged. We’ve all learned that in the last year.

--  Appointments could be required but walk-ins should still be allowed as well.

-- Staff should respond to email and phone calls in a timely fashion.

--  When the city does reopen, improved ventilation will be essential. All buildings should have improved outside filtered ventilation systems. As an architect, I'm embarrassed that for the sake of energy conservation our profession made buildings so air-tight they don't breathe well. We know now how important filtered outside air is our lives.

So, I ask the City Council and Mayor, “Tear down this wall!”

California has gone from having the worst infection rate in the United States to the lowest infection rate. At its peak, California was recording around 40,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and over 500 deaths. In the past week, one in every 2,416 people in California has tested positive for the virus. According to Johns Hopkins University, the state has the lowest average number of cases per capita in the past two weeks. All counties in California have improved enough to move out of the strictest level of the state’s four-tier reopening plan. Just over half of the 32 million California residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least their first dose. Governor Gavin Newsom hopes to lift most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in California by June 15.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

+1 
Chris Craiker

Chris Craiker

 Submitted photo

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cicada tacos on the menu at restaurant in Virginia

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News