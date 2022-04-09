Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Thinking of remodeling? How strong is your marriage?

We all get tired of our aging homes and may consider moving up the home ladder, either buying a newer one or building a custom abode. However, with today’s exploding home prices, escalating interest rates and supply chain disruptions, those options are becoming more remote for many of us.
We all know that remodeling can be among the most stressful of life’s events, behind divorce or losing a spouse. Preparing a budget for such a venture can cause a major heart attack.
But the most important entity is being mentally prepared beforehand to encounter the full impact of remodeling on one’s partnership, let alone one’s pocketbook. Remodeling can inflict great harm on any relationship.
Everyone becomes dissatisfied at one time or another with their home. Sometimes it’s as small as updating a bathroom or as monumental as adding a second story. Simple tasks can be a big deal. I have found some people start home renovations in an attempt to shore up a shaky relationship. The husband may think a new kitchen will take his partner’s mind off his infidelities. More often, this could be the torpedo that sinks the ship.
The first piece of advice I recommend is to make a master list of everything you want then prioritize. Keep focused at all times on what is truly important or timely. Construction is taking longer, costing more and getting a decent doorknob will be a challenge. While an architect can help establish a realistic program and budget, this is the start, not the end. Like all strategies, it must be flexible and tolerant of changes and surprises.
One more item: Make sure the entire family is on board, including mom, the kids and the dog.
Many people start remodeling for the wrong reason, and timing is essential. Sometimes people plan to add a nursery before the baby is born or expand the dining room for a big family gathering at Thanksgiving with only a few months to design, seek municipal approvals, hire the contractor, start and complete the construction.
I recommend adding 50% to any schedule initially anticipated.
If you are planning to live in the place while under construction, here are a few suggestions on how to survive the chaos:
• Maintain a consistent everyday life. You’ll still want hot meals, a comfortable and quiet place to sleep, decent shower and bathroom facilities and clean clothes.
• Keep waste and dust in check. Whoever is in charge of construction must clean up every day for your sanity and health. While messes will occur, at night the structure, even under construction, should be broom clean at night.
• Defend against air pollution especially if the structure is over 50 years old. Asbestos or other toxins can be released into the air.
• Protect your property: Thieves love to plunder construction sites.
• Watch the books and billing against contract maximums.
• Communicate with contractors all the time.
Look to “green” and sustainable materials and processes. Choosing locally produced VOC-free paints, minimum formaldehyde cabinets and renewable products doesn’t have to break the bank.
As a general rule, the more locally sourced the products, the better the sustainability value. Research the options, use recycled materials and ask your architect for options.
I always say construction is 60% labor and materials, 40% administration and 100% communication.
Historical homes you can own in the Napa Valley area
1 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,995,000
Rare opportunity to buy historic property & winery on the west side view property on the slopes at 3505 Spring Mountain Road, previously owned by Olga & Charles Beringer, and last owned by Eeden Winery, totaling 15.9 acres, placed on both sides of Spring Mountain Rd offering 7 acres of Cabernet, Spring Mountain AVA, just 3.1 miles up from valley floor, now offering views over St Helena. Winery permit intact for 15,000 gallons, tasting room, more details avail upon request. Building sites offered for Main house, guest unit, tasting room, & more. Newly built guest recently completed. Building renditions for new construction available. Duplicated listing under land, MLS #321073571
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,950,000
Best of all worlds...spectacular vineyard views, peaceful setting with a remarkable custom-built 3,816 sf home that feels like it inhabits its own little world despite being just 5 min from downtown St. Helena. Voluminous main living space w/large picture windows, hardwood floors, wood burning stove & a private deck for enjoying lovely sunsets. Chef's kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, abundant storage, generous island, breakfast nook & wine bar. Floor-to-ceiling sliders lead to expansive newly refinished deck ideal for outdoor dining where guests can fully appreciate the breathtaking views so unique to wine country. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor & has its own wing including a large walk-in closet & serene spa-like bathroom. Lower level includes small office, 2 bedrooms w/full bath & spacious bonus room leading naturally into the lovely back yard with its own private in ground pool. A rare jewel, even in the sea of opulence that is Napa Valley.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $10,000,000
Newly built residential compound, architecturally inspired by Napa's modern farmhouse style, combines clean contemporary lines, exceptional custom finishes, and super high-end amenities. Located a short drive from downtown Napa, the property enjoys beautiful views of neighboring vineyards and the grand Vaca Mountains beyond. The 4408 +/- sq ft main home features a dramatic great room with 18.5' tall ceiling, 21' wide German pocketing doors, fabulous suspension chandeliers and gorgeous wide plank oak floors, connecting to the open kitchen with La Cornue range, bar with outdoor serving access, and gorgeous custom lighted wine room. The impressive primary suite showcases an ultra-luxurious bath, dramatic room-size walk-in closet, and connecting office. A wonderful barn-style 1070 +/- sq ft pool house with full bath and laundry flows onto an expansive limestone patio, trellised dining area, infinity edge pool, built-in ping pong table and bocce court. Extra 2-car garage with bonus space.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,975,000
Situated in the western hills of Napa Valley on a private drive, minutes from downtown St Helena, this home shares a driveway with highly regarded Grace Family Vineyards and borders notable Vineyard 29. The gated property offers beautiful views across the valley to the eastern hills and morning sunrises. The primary bedroom shares the main level with a cozy sitting room, living /dining rooms, kitchen and office, all with stunning views. The upper level offers three spacious bedrooms with built-in desks. There are many places to dine casually or formally, to entertain guests while allowing get-away private time. Private office/workout room and pool room on the lower level allow easy come and go to pool, beautiful landscaped trails and gardens, outdoor dining, and three car garage. Added features are solar panels and well. There is so much to love about this legacy property with spectacular setting and coveted privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,950,000
Welcome to this charming country farmhouse in the heart of Napa Valley. The house is framed by a white picket fence and features a wrap-around porch. The attention to detail is like none other, including wainscoting, decorate windows, crown molding, coffered ceilings in the family and living room, white plantation shutters, and painted pine flooring throughout. The remodeled kitchen was designed for a farm-to-table lifestyle. The main floor also includes two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete with a clawfoot tub. Upstairs you will find the spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light & mountain views, and remodeled master bathroom with a custom California walk-in closet. The backyard features plenty of space for entertaining and is thoughtfully designed and decorated to match the farmhouse look. Additionally, there is a cozy guesthouse to comfortably host your guests with batten board detailing and a full bathroom. Walking distance to downtown St. Helena.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,200,000
Escape to your own gated retreat in Napa Valley. Its pastoral backdrop in the circa 1985 15.6 ac estate invites you to explore vineyard, olive lined path, pool, gardens & more. The fully remodeled 3700 sq ft farmhouse provides the perfect setting for every lifestyle. From the chef's dream kitchen to the charming private office or hosting guests in the Solarium this is a wonderland of relaxation. Entertain in the massive pool courtyard or across the rolling lawns. Unwind in the ground floor Master Suite w/its meditation garden, koi pond, outdoor shower, soaking tub, & ample closet space. Upstairs are 2 bdrms, a full bath & hidden playroom. Across the creek lies the fully furnished Guest House, the best hang out around w/kitchen, bath, laundry & big screen TV. Then there's the Party Barn w/pingpong table & hoops. This polished ranch is ideal for large get togethers, remote work & relaxed living. Come reconnect w/nature & the luxuries of country life in your own Napa dream home.
8 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,450,000
Located in the heart of Wine Country, moments to the restaurants, boutiques and wineries of the world renown spa town of Calistoga, THE CHANRIC currently lives as a stylish boutique Inn with seven en-suite bedrooms and private poolside owner's cottage. Eclectic and modern interiors contrast beautifully with the traditional 1890 Victorian. Timeless elements such as the expansive use of marble, vintage wood flooring and trim, generous windows, to the spacious covered porch, tiered gardens, elevated pool retreat and intimate vignettes provide the perfect backdrop for capturing views of Mt St Helena and the Palisades. THE CHANRIC provides a perfect haven for family and friends and the opportunity to blend a primary residence or a secondary retreat along with a hospitality industry investment. Fully furnished, this turnkey operation offers the prospect to own one of the Napa Valley's coveted and limited B&B licenses with a solid income stream. Also listed under commercial - MLS no.22027547
7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $7,850,000
This magical estate, originally part of a Spanish land grant to the Domay family, is so exceptional for its style, sophistication, and soul, it literally takes your breath away. The original 4500 +/- sq ft vintage home, pole barn, a charming 1930s 1400 +/- sq ft guest cottage, and al fresco bathhouse are surrounded by grand trees 500 feet above the valley floor, giving rise to magnificent views in all directions. The property's owners and a talented design team, transformed this place to create a 7BR/6.5BA compound offering modern amenities while retaining and adding to the original rustic character, thoughtfully curating every exacting detail. The intimate patios, inviting pool area, and exquisite terraced gardens create an enchanting ambiance throughout the day's changing sunlight and evening hours. Located just 5 minutes to downtown Calistoga, Solage, and the farmer's market, this extraordinary property is a crown jewel in the glorious landscape of Napa Valley's northern region.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,100,000
Make this your family compound! Three fully remodeled cottages - two cottages: 1 bedroom, living rm, kitchen, fireplace, One cottage is a studio. Historical old Barn that has been refurbished and has office space so you can work from home. Situated on nearly 18 private acres, set far back off of Silverado Trail. The property offers cash flow from the 8 acres of premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards. Sizable well, new generators, two outbuildings used as garages, Bocce ball court, two outdoor firepits, six ancient olive trees, 100 olive trees to make your own olive oil along with multiple fruit trees. Minutes to both downtown Yountville & Napa. Build your main residence on this property and own a one of a kind property in the heart of Napa Valley.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,995,000
Reimagined by the award-winning architecture firm Taylor Lombardo (San Francisco), this modern farmhouse is perfectly styled and move in ready for Summer 2022 fun. The approx. 1,750 sq.ft. house features an oversized master suite and great room. Not included in the formal square footage is an amazing approx. 200 sq.ft. covered dining porch for those Instrgram-able dinner parties! The pool deck is full sun and ready for weekend relaxing. The seven plus acre lot is private and features a rolling topography with lawns, gardens, and play space.
2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,900,000
You will understand the magic of this Napa Valley gem, the moment you are through the security gate. This spectacular 15+ acre parcel offers a private, tranquil retreat with exceptional views across a meadow, neighboring vineyards and mountains. The property boasts a comfortable remodeled circa 1936 bungalow nestled in an intimate and picturesque valley. This perfect getaway has two en suites, an additional half bath, open floor plan, vaulted beamed ceiling, wood floors, energy efficient dual pane windows, doors thru-out and a chef's kitchen to inspire your culinary talent. The two French doors open onto the deck that is perfect for dining al fresco, stargazing or for sun worshipping. The lower level exterior is encased with native cut stone making it perfect for wine storage. There is plenty of room for an estate home on the gentle knoll, pool, horses, small vineyard, wine caves and more. Experience the magic.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,895,000
Idyllic St. Helena farmhouse situated on a spacious corner lot in the coveted Westside of St. Helena. Charming old-world style and design mix with modern updates in this 1912 farmhouse just three blocks from downtown. Beautiful light-filled home with high ceilings, a formal dining room with built-in cabinetry, & wood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, updated bath, master with walk-in closet, office space, and beautifully landscaped grounds. A second unit sits above the garage and features a full kitchen and bath, living area and bedroom. Bonus room under second unit for additional living space/office or art studio!
3 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $1,995,000
Rare Yountville opportunity. Character home high ceiling, and a deep lot. Desirable & convenient location. Accessory Dwelling Unit may be possible. Property needs is in need of TLC. Sold AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,549,000
Ready to step back in time and enjoy the historical beauty of this wonderfully maintained home over 100 years old? This vintage masterpiece has been restored and offers the charm and character of yesteryear beginning with important structural components as a newer foundation, electrical and plumbing upgrades, tankless water heater, and central heating and air conditioning. Once inside, you will enjoy the timeless integrity of the built in bookcase, hutch cabinetry, and wood flooring. Bedrooms are complimented with new carpet and the kitchen provides all the modern conveniences with newer appliances. Located in the city limits, this gem is situated along a peaceful creek and offers privacy with opportunity to create a compound of your own! Be sure to not overlook the additional guest cottage on the property plus detached barn that could be converted to extra storage or utilized as a garage. The level parcel has unlimited possibilities and is considered a rare find!
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $649,000
Bring your toolbelt!! Fixer...Centrally located with a large lot. Property has lots of potential, a true diamond in the rough.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,950,000
This Victorian gem, built in 1897, was designed by famed Architect Luther Turton. Located in the desirable Napa Abajo District, just a few blocks from Downtown Napa. Winner of the prestigious Napa County Landmarks' Award of Merit, this historical artifact features original hardwood floors, moldings, hardware, stained glass, and a restored front porch. Retrofitted with a new earthquake-resistant foundation in 1993 that is reinforced to support 3 stories. At the same time, house was raised 2 feet to provide a full 8-foot ceiling on the ground floor. As a result, there is potential living space in the ground floor, and in the attic, as much as an additional 2000 square feet. City allotted 5 street parking spaces to this property. Buyer to confirm with Napa Planning Dept.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,495,000
In the heart of Downtown Napa Valley sits this award winning Italianate. Two homes on this property. Entirely remodeled from studs in, during 2016. Also a 2016 recipient of the prestigious Napa Historic Landmarks award. Downstairs, the home offers 2 on-suite bedrooms. Master chefs-kitchen, including an 8 burner stove with double oven Wolf range and Sub Zero refrigerator. Floors are an exquisite red oak quarter sawn hardwood. Upstairs, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entire interior of the property has artisan level 5 smooth wall plaster finish. Wall wash lighting designed by designer Hideo Tanai throughout both homes. Detached oversized garage with 14' ceilings and open beam construction. Garage is ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) capable. ADU plans have been approved by the city, can provide permits. Gorgeous landscape with herringbone brick all throughout the property. You will enjoy the inviting gas fire pit. Don't miss this magical and once in a lifetime property.
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,950,000
Here is a rare opportunity to acquire an impressive 200+ acre property located in the Knights Valley AVA (just over the Napa County line) in Sonoma County and only 10 minutes from Calistoga with its renown restaurants and spas. Escape from it all at this private, gated enclave in the rolling hills of wine country. Based upon a site analysis (document available upon request) there are multiple acres potentially suitable for vineyard development of 30% or less slope, with good aspect and soil types. The best part may be that the arduous work has already been done for you. The custom-built, fire -hardened single-level home with sweeping views is almost complete with only the interior elements of flooring, cabinetry and fixtures ready for your personal buildout. The seller has done significant tree and underbrush clearing per CALFIRE best practices to create a site that is aesthetically pleasing. Graded unpaved driveway, two wells, water tanks, septic, electricity are in place.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,295,000
1410 Vale is a beautiful, 2 bed 2 full bath, 1940's DeVita built, renovated inside and out. 2036 SF per Licensed Appraiser. Each level is approximately 1068 SF. Lives large with a fully finished basement that serves as guest sleeping quarters with storage cabinets, wine storage room, laundry area, and TV room with wet bar and beverage refrigerator. Outdoor hosts a two-sided fully covered entertaining lounge (fan and heater), separate patio with dining table, and new concrete patio in back; storage shed, small fruit orchard in addition to two raised vegetable beds all on drip system. This home was fully renovated just 2 years ago; new Central Heat and Air (First Floor only), wall and attic insulation, all new GE Cafe' appliances, counters, and cabinets in Kitchen. Bathrooms fully renovated. New electrical, plumbing, hard wood flooring upstairs and epoxy flooring downstairs. Alta Heights offers easy access to all Downtown Napa has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,995,000
Perfect West side charmer...every aspect of this property has been meticulously maintained and thoughtfully designed. Fabulous kitchen with a slider to the lovely, lush garden area and guest unit with a full spa-like bathroom. There are two bedrooms in the main house with a generous master bedroom and bathroom, opening again to the private garden and patio. Live close to town and enjoy all the benefits of St. Helena living! There are tenants until 10.31.2022 - All showings subject to Tenants' consent.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,295,000
Modern meets charm on one of the west sides most desirable streets in downtown St. Helena. The 1340 sq. ft. remodeled single level 2 bed/ 2bath home with a 2 bed/ 2 bath detached 625 sq. ft. accessory dwelling unit (ADU) under construction. There is a new state of the art pool and spa which provides a sense of calmness and elegance all with a contemporary vision. An abundance of light fills the property, yet privacy and views are maintained throughout. French doors seamlessly open to the exterior entertaining area and pool. Constructed with variable uses in mind, one may utilize the space for a family/friend compound or caretaker unit. Private exterior access to the back yard opens the opportunity to maintain use of the ADU and pool while renting out the front house. Truly a multitude of unique options on a large downtown lot.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,490,000
Napa Equestrian Estate with 12 acres planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Sauvignon Musque. The existing home, guest unit, and trophy build site all have stunning vineyard views. 7 stall horse barn, all weather riding arena, multiple fenced and cross fenced pastures and riding trails highlight the equestrian facilities. Enjoy an afternoon at the private lake that supplies water for the vines and olive orchard. This peaceful and private ranch is just a 15 minute drive to world class dining/wineries in St Helena.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,950,000
Fall back in time and in love with Madrona Blu. Recently remodeled 1000SqFt 2 bedroom/ 1 bath main home and 600 SqFt detached ADU with an updated bathroom and new kitchen with french doors that lead to a private trellised backyard and large pool. This West Historic West side 1932 California Bungalow marries old-world charm with modern amenities. Big Chill kitchen appliances and quartz countertops complement the original style with preserved wallpaper framed to capture historical touches. Enjoy diner-style entertaining in the custom banquette and built-in bar area. A quick stroll to the best of St. Helena's Main Street, Madrona Blu has it all. Sold turn-key for the most discerning buyer looking for a one-of-a-kind St. Helena historical gem.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,300,000
Welcome to the historic M Ranch, the perfect family compound. This Napa Valley estate rests on 11.36 acres surrounded by world-class vineyards and rolling landscape. The property features a 4,000 SF main home, designed by Luther Turton in 1919, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with direct access to the indoor spa from the master bathroom. The family living areas are spacious and bright;they too hold true to the historic charm that can be seen and felt throughout the home. A 1 bed/1 bath and a 2 bed/1 bath guest house provide a total of 5935 SF of space and privacy to the property; perfect for hosting guests or additional income. This property provides homeowners a secluded retreat with in ground pool & pool house, tennis court, built-in BBQ and a 2-story barn with stables. 4 acres of Chardonnay Vineyards with more plantable acres available. Unique to this property are grandfathered structure rights and possible wine permit.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,699,000
Everyone knows that curb appeal is important, this property has curb appeal in abundance, which continues throughout the entire property. From mature oak trees, beautiful lush landscaping, charming cedar shake siding of the main home, (1700 sq. ft.), to detached 1940's cottage (672 sq.ft.) near the back of this park-like expansive lot. The main home has a light & bright interior with vintage wood floors, periodic details, mixed with today's modern conveniences such as stainless steel appliances and central heat & air. An additional bonus is the office/workout room perfect for the executive who likes to work from home but wants privacy, located off the back of the detached garage. The one bedroom cottage rounds out the offering with a full bath, open concept kitchen, and an independently fenced rear yard. Both structures are ideally located for maximum privacy. Whether seeking a forever home, or one with many investment opportunities. Property is 2 APN lot.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $489,000
Great location in the letter streets(Spencer's Addition). Bring your designer and ADU plans. Large lot 58x119 is perfect for additional home and garage and has a graded building pad. Current home is located at the rear of the lot. Please DO NOT Disturb. Some photos represent potential ADU design.
8 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,789,000
Incredible Opportunity to own TWO homes on one parcel within downtown Napa neighborhood. Historic 1900 Circa Farmhouse offers yesteryear charm with modern day amenities. This home emphasizes practical and functional layout. Interior upgrades throughout. Private fenced yard to entertain & relax. The 1995 American Style home welcomes you with an inviting front porch. Open floor concept to kitchen dining and living room. Bonus spiral staircase that leads you to an oversized attic loft. Private gated driveway to home and single car garage. Plenty of room to enjoy outdoor play, gatherings & relaxation! Minutes away to downtown restaurants, entertainment venues, tasting rooms & more...
4 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $11,000,000
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Petit Verdot with 40 additional unplanted acres. Multimillion dollar Napa Valley views overlooking gentle rolling hills, vineyards & beautiful Chardonnay & Eagle Vines Golf Courses. The residential compound features 3 acres of private residences, landscaped grounds, a grand gazebo, a professional office with stunning views. Equipment barns/workshops, plus 5 more acres of horse & cow enclosures. The residences include: A large, grand California Victorian w/ timeless, classic wraparound porch featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 3 car garage. A fully remodeled 2-bedroom, 2 bath home w/ 2 car garage. An early 1900s charming, 2-bedroom, 1 bath Country Cottage with spectacular views. 5 min. to Napa Airport, 15 min to Downtown Napa, 45 min to San Francisco. What a wonderful opportunity to own this rare gem
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,149,000
This charming historic home (3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths), sits on a private country lane only minutes from excellent St. Helena restaurants and stores. Built in 1900 as a water tower, this charming two-story home retains many of its original features including a living room and bedroom with slant walls and soaring ceilings. The entire home has been remodeled and updated including hardwood floors and bright & light spaces throughout. It is super clean and well maintained. The lot is approximately 0.25 acre, including a large private backyard with a metal fountain, and beautiful mature oak trees. It also has a detached single car garage and a shed on the property. The property sits on a knoll with views of the Napa Valley in the distance. If you are looking for a special property with a lot of character, privacy and charm, in St. Helena, this is the place for you!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $499,000
Amazing value for this single-level home on over half an acre lot in desirable East Napa! Finally, a country home with city services just 5 minutes from downtown Napa and world class restaurants and wineries, and within the highly-rated Vichy school district, no less! New roof, 2 garages for 3 cars (or much more with all the off-street parking!) and plenty of storage space. One of the garages doubles as a workshop with custom car sprinklers, lights and A/C. Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of Wine Country, convenient Napa Valley location and infinite possibilities!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $725,000
This charming property is the perfect and iconic Napa Valley Cottage located within Old Towne Napa and only a few blocks from historic Fuller Park! Improved in most every way and featuring wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cozy fireplace and patio doors from each bedroom leading to the expansive rear yard. The extra large yard offers detached workshop / art studio / home office or just lots of storage plus a bocce ball / horseshoe court. Access for RV or boat storage adds to the list of the many features offered with this Wine Country Beauty!!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $925,000
Stunning 1930's Spanish style home near the Downtown core of Napa and Fuller Park. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open concept, this home checks all the boxes and then some. Gated driveway with off street parking inside and outside the gate. A backyard that offers multiple sitting areas for entertaining and relaxing as well as a lawn and garden beds. A detached oversized garage with 9' tall doors and 12' ceilings round out how complete and turnkey this property is. Central HVAC, tile roof, copper downspouts, solid countertops, wall mounted toilet fixtures, dual pane windows, tankless water heater and 1930's period touches adorn this property. It is rare for such a modernized, but still vintage home to come on the market in Napa. Combine this with the highly desirable location and this property is a must see for anyone interested in a Downtown location.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,795,000
Rare Vacation Rental in Napa Valley. One of only 41 licensed non-hosted vacation rentals in the city of Napa. Professionally managed by BulldogVacations.com making the perfect absentee owner investment. This turnkey home is sold fully furnished and equipped. A well thought out purpose built (2017) floor plan boasting 3 master suites, all with their own private full bath, open kitchen with dining and family room, a single car extra deep garage and to top it off, a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Excellent for the second homeowner looking to offset expenses when not in use or perfect for the discerning investor looking for an above market return on investment. Only a 10 minute walk from famed Downtown Napa and all its epicurean offerings. Don't miss this opportunity.