Oscar season always reminds me of the phrase spoken before every category’s winner is announced: "And the envelope, please...”

We sometimes take for granted our exterior building envelope while concentrating on replacing windows and doors as they age and deteriorate. We replace our roofs every 30 to 40 years but the whole building envelope is every bit, if not more, important. It’s like our skin: It’s the biggest organ and the most vulnerable. What is on the outside, how well it’s installed and maintained is essential to the health of every home.

The exterior siding protects the home from weather, improves insulation values, and can minimize long-term maintenance. There are so many options available today that the choices can be overwhelming. One needs to look at the big picture of six important consideration:

1. Availability

2. Construction costs

3. Climate and weather conditions

4. Long term life expectancy or maintenance

5. Residence design theme

In California, we have to add an essential consideration:

6. Fire protection

We throw the word “fireproof” around a bit randomly, but there’s no such thing as fireproof. Everything is subject to fire, one way or another. Even concrete retaining walls fail under extreme heat when the steel inside deforms.

Start with a good substrate.

In the old days, wood studs were installed with a waterproof membrane of sorts applied followed by a final layer of wood or something masquerading as wood. Now it’s essential to have a good substrate, such as plywood or OSB, outer strand board. This provides a stable surface for the final materials and essential seismic strength to the whole structure.

Next, apply a good waterproof membrane.

I consider the single most important element of the siding to be the water-resistant barrier underneath the finish material. To architects and homeowners, water is our nemesis. It doesn’t matter what the siding is: If it leaks, the siding fails. Technically, a WRB, weather resistant barrier, sometimes called building wrap, is installed beneath the siding and is the single most important defense against air and water penetration.

For years we used what was called 15 # (pound) felt under the final siding material. It worked well for over 100 years and when I remodel an historic home and discover layers of this asphaltic saturate paper, it’s usually doing its job, until somebody mistakenly screwed it up. It’s an excellent material but now we use synthetic vinyl products. As with any building wrap, properly sealing all the edges and seams is essential. Often this is left to the least skilled construction workers and yet this is one of the most important tasks of home construction.

And now for siding material options.

There are so many siding options, available but many of them are not practical in our western states with climate change and severe fire threats that I am going to list six that I would highly recommend you avoid: vinyl siding, aluminum siding, composition siding, wood including horizontal lap and shingle.

You would think aluminum would be safe, but it warps under heat conditions, and as much as I love real wood shingle, between the lousy lumber quality today and the deadly fire attraction, don’t consider it, even when WUI — Wildlife/Urban Interface — thinks it’s safe. It’s not.

The exterior sidings I consider the most approachable are:

— Cement fiber board, CFB: This product comes in sheets or planks and is made of Portland cement, sand and ground up wood. It can imitate wood except it won’t take stain, only paint. While it won’t rot or fade and typically is impervious to pesky termites, it has very little tensile strength, thus must be handled carefully and installed to not split or damage the material.

While CFB horizontal lap is traditional, panel and batten siding for that farmhouse country look is very popular. I like the edgy contemporary look of CFB panels with metal channel separations.

— Stone or brick veneer: Either of these materials are excellent fire-resistant materials and are much lighter weight than what they imitate. They can be as durable as real brick, or stone, provide good insulation value, and if a material is properly chosen it can be timeless in appearance. The most important design consideration for choosing stone veneers is to pick a timeless look. Currently Horizontal ledge stone is popular, but this may go out of favor shortly. Look for stone that looks like real stone, not something fake.

— Seamless steel siding: If you want a contemporary, edgy design, consider steel siding such as Corten steel, a contemporary and highly fire-resistant material. It won’t fade or have to be repainted like a metal roof. While highly energy efficient, it is also a recycled metal.

— Stucco: This cement and sand material has been around since the Romans and goes in and out of fashion. Sometimes it appears to be the cheapest solution but in order to install it properly, it requires careful attention to the details. Installed in layers, including quality metal lath, stucco can be timeless and provide super low maintenance and insulation values. Contrary to popular belief, stucco is not cheap when installed properly.

While several options are available, how they are applied and finished is what separates a journeyman from a craftsman. Look at your options, ask questions, and don’t use the cheapest solution or choose the latest hot item or color.

Frank Lloyd Wright was famous for always choosing the latest industrial product that caught his eye, but his buildings famously leaked like sieves. It’s your envelope and like your skin, take care of it.