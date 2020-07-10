Angela Hoxsey House in Order: 10 easy tips

Pad your timing. Tack at least an extra 10 to 20 minutes onto any substantial task and allow for about the same amount of extra time to get to any appointment. Most of us have a tendency to want to please someone by telling them we will get something done faster than is realistic or that we will arrive at the earliest possible time rather than the more practical or even later and more relaxed time. Having to stop for road work, tree work and other things is a constant fact of life and we need to pad for these near-certain occurrences. Being on time is always better than being late for the stress levels of all involved. People will respect a realistic estimate and don’t usually expect superhuman speed.