Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: 2021 Resolution Solution

It’s that time again: time to put away the old year and plan for the new one. I scouted around the internet to see what’s trending for New Year’s resolutions and found that many of them recommend no resolutions or low-pressure resolutions like “take regular hot baths,” and other fall-off-a-log self-care. 2020 was so tough that no one wants to push their readers over the edge with some resolution suggestions that require hyper-discipline.

But over the last nine months I’ve seen surprising mental toughness and adaptability from my clients and the community, and, as good athletic trainers and coaches will tell you, strength plus flexibility is a healthy combination.

We’ve had to follow so many new rules over the last 10 months, it’s been like a boot camp. We’ve had to adapt new habits to stay healthy, including finding ways to connect to our community, loved ones and therapists with-out traveling and touching. We’ve had to create ways to stay in shape without gyms. We’ve had to budget yet also find ways to support our local businesses without indoor dining or sometimes even in-person shopping. So, a bunch more rules dressed up as resolutions aren’t appealing this year.