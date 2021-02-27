Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: A five-star experience at home

Turning your errands into little day trips not only makes them more thoughtful and enjoyable, but you might look at them with a fresh perspective and find ways to make them more efficient or more expansive.

To satisfy the frustrated traveler, one fun idea I had recently concerns my postcard collection. I had saved postcards of sites and scenery from all the travel I was lucky enough to do pre-Covid 19. I had a lot of postcards of art from museums too.

I decided that instead of hoarding these cards I would send them to friends and family, inviting them to take a little virtual trip or to look at some art with me. I invited my nephews to Peru, a friend to Chiapas, my mother to Sweden and another friend to New York City, specifically the Guggenheim to see a Picasso retrospective. I’m going to send out a few every week to different people until they are all gone. It’s been a lot of fun and, as I tell my clients, it’s a great feeling to pass something on to someone who might appreciate it than to leave it sitting in a box, “Unwept, unhonored and unsung.”

Why not cut up a magazine collection to create collages to send with an accompanying letter or mail photos and postcards with short notes out? Host virtual (by snail mail) fashion shows, day trips and walks down memory lane with some of your favorite people.