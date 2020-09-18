Angela Hoxsey House in Order: Adaptation in extreme times

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You shelter in place, then you evacuate your shelter. Gyms close, so you exercise outdoors. The air outdoors becomes hazardous and you venture back to a yoga mat in a cramped corner of the bedroom with a Zoom class. The power goes out and the internet is down, so a Zoom class is not an option so you do the (still very effective) jumping jacks, sit-ups and push-ups that you remember from seventh grade.

Humans are incredibly adaptable and only those who can continue to stay flexible and “in the solution” are going to maintain sanity and possibly even thrive under the awesome stress of 2020.

Look at masks as an example of how we adapt: we went from uncomfortable N95 and flimsy baby blue paper masks to fashion-forward and workout-friendly fabrics in a matter of weeks. If only we tackled every challenge with the efficiency of matching our masks to our outfits.

Extreme situations cause us to look at everything with fresh eyes, and that includes our organizing systems. If you used to commute to work but now you work from home, your car will probably serve you much differently than it did. You may no longer have to organize the contents of a mobile make-up counter, breakfast bar and file system in your vehicle and can empty it out and reassess.