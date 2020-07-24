Angela Hoxsey House in Order: Best of times, worst of times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If COVID-19 has left you unemployed, your moods are probably swinging from elated to not have to work and to have more time at home to depressed to not have work and have more time at home.

As the famous Dickens line goes, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” When you’re experiencing the “best of” moments, it’s helpful to make a list of things that trigger motivation and good moods for you. Prepare in advance to kick past the blues when things shift to “worst of” feelings. In case you’re currently on the down rollercoaster, here are a few things that rarely fail to re-energize me back into a productive mode.

Clean something. I remember once in my early 20s I was feeling particularly powerless over some situation—probably love- or money related. I got up out of bed in the middle of the night and scrubbed my kitchen floor. It didn’t change anything about the situation but somehow I was able to go back to bed and fall asleep with a smile on my face. Additionally, I woke up to a sparkling kitchen floor. When you don’t know what else to do, cleaning something or exercising is almost never a bad idea.