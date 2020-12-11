Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Bibliophilia in the time of COVID-19

The demise of printed books has been predicted since the dawn of digital, but like the jigsaw puzzle and the parlor game, books are a dependable distraction when the power is out and the WiFi is down. The pandemic has made the buying, selling and donating of used books more challenging, but the channels for moving books around seem to be flowing again.

The New York Times reported that printed book sales during the pandemic are up at least 10% and demand is actually outstripping supply. Supply is low because, with the trend to digital media, printing companies stopped investing in book printing years ago. Also, COVID-19 restrictions have slowed the process between accepting an author’s book for publication and actually printing it at a snail’s pace.

Amazon is pushing its Audible app hard, trying to veer readers from printed books to audio versions. Some bibliophiles enjoy audiobooks, but printed word aficionados aren’t going anywhere and their booksellers are a determined bunch too. To compete a little better with Amazon, some booksellers, like our local Bookmine, have recognized the role of audiobooks and have partnered with web sites like libro.fm to offer their customers the audio option.