Selling your used clothing and household items online and shipping them through websites like Poshmark, ThredUp and eBay is an option, though labor-intensive. The time clothing and other textiles spend in transit is likely long enough to render impotent any belligerent coronavirus molecules, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says could be as short as 24 hours, the same as for the cardboard container it is shipped in. For household metal, wood, plastic, glass and other hard items, the virus can linger up to five days, but strangely there seems to be an exception to copper and aluminum items on which the virus can survive only two to eight hours.

The coronavirus can linger as long as five days on metal items like jewelry, so Lolo’s will be requiring hand sanitizer use before trying on any jewelry and will disinfect it after it has been tried on. Clothing will be set aside for 24 hours after it has been tried on before the staff, wearing gloves and masks, returns it to the racks. This is out of an abundance of caution because the virus spreads most readily through human-to-human contact and respiration, not touching inanimate objects.

And even though the virus hates copper, don’t plan to start paying for things with the penny collection you started in the 4th grade; most stores are no longer accepting that old grubby dinosaur, cash, and will take only credit card payments.