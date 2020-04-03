Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Constructing a quarantine routine

A routine that tells you what time to get up in the morning, what to eat and when to have breakfast, to make the bed, to check or not check email, what and when to eat lunch, etc., prevent decision fatigue. It allows the brain to use all that energy it saved from not making all those quotidian decisions and use it for creative endeavors and more important decision making.

Most of us have been jolted out of our usual routine. Many either are now working and schooling from home or not working and schooling at all. What we used to do in person we now might be doing online. Going to a public place now requires more thought, preparation and even supplies. You have to pack a warm coat to go to the grocery store to wait your turn in a cold line out front.

Mornings may not be as rushed. Maybe your new routine could be to create the morning schedule of your dreams: mine would be the usual ablutions, coffee and bed-making followed by meditation, a workout and a really healthful breakfast. Then I would sit and write for an hour. What does your ideal morning look like and could you make a routine of it for however long the shelter-in-place ordnance lasts?