Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Don't get overwhelmed while organizing your space

One thing I’ve heard over and over again from new clients is, “I don’t know where to start.” There are a lot of places a person can start to get organized; it can depend on how much time you have, how much energy you have, whether you need special tools or to schedule helpers like trash haulers. But one way to start if you are faced with what seems an insurmountable organization task is to create a little blank space.

Clearing a surface and creating some blank space in your kitchen, bathroom or desk top can relieve a lot of stress and give you a sense of accomplishment and hopefulness. Begin by starting at one side or one corner and work your way across the surface, item by item. Make your decisions about the item before moving on to the next one. Is it trash, recycle, donate, shred, actionable, consign or sell, keep? Does it belong in that room? Does it need to be on the surface? If not, do you have a place for it? If so, put it in that place right there and then, with the exception of items going up or down stairs; have a basket or tub for those things and put them away all at once when you’ve cleared the surface.