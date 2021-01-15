Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Dust Off the 1970s

Another pandemic-related design trend is outdoor entertaining spaces. Easier in the warm summer months, outdoor entertaining could become a fun, creative challenge during the cold months of the year. I have a lot of fond memories of bundling up and sipping steaming hot cider at an outdoor theatre in Solvang, California. I would have loved to have had a mask in those days to keep my nose warm. And speaking of creative — there is a fantastic outdoor bookstore in Ojai, California, which has to be seen to be believed.

I predict barbeques are going to become more like stoves with ovens and designed to do double duty as outdoor fireplaces. Wheeled carts to bring food and dishes in and out might also become a thing. I collect Pendleton blankets and they are finally being put to use as huge ponchos.

If you didn’t create a cool Zoom background for your meetings and virtual happy hours, this might be the year you do that, or at least master the technology to choose a pleasing virtual background.

Also, consider your Zoom look and lighting. It took me over six months to figure out that if I used some eye shadow strategically, I actually look decent on Zoom and can finally feel comfortable turning my video on during meetings (although as an incurable multi-tasker, I still would rather leave it off and do the dishes).