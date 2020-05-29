Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Editor’s choice

Another example of an activity that could cause anxiety and might not be mandatory to add back into your life is a long commute. If you’ve been lucky enough to work at home during the shelter in place and have relished not getting into your car each day for a long commute, is there a way you could negotiate continuing to work at home at least a day or more per week?

Most of the people I’ve talked to have enjoyed spending far, far less time in their cars (and Mother Earth has been enjoying it too). Our home real estate has become even more valuable as a place to earn money, and people have gotten very creative about it. I believe the trend to work at home will be huge and permanent, and having a well-edited home will be more important than ever.

That leads us to shopping. As physical retail sites open up, we have the opportunity to consider our purchases thoughtfully. Post 9/11, we were encouraged to shop up a storm and, of course, we do want to support our suffering local merchants as much as possible, but not to the detriment of our own tighter budgets and need for serenity at home, where we are spending so much more time.