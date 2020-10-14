Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Filing 101

Note: For quick evacuation purposes, you probably want to have a file box that contains all of the files that you need to take with you in case of an emergency. It’s tedious not to have all files in one place, but unfortunately, we need to be ready to go quickly, and pulling files from file drawers when you’re under duress is not realistic. A box containing papers you want to have with you if you need to evacuate your home must be ready to pick up and go. Label it clearly and make sure a few other people know where it is located so that if you are not home in an emergency, someone else might be able to grab it for you.