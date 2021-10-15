Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Freedom from choice

When you were young, did you every fantasize about becoming a monk or nun? I often did, but not for any lofty spiritual reasons—I just wanted to be free of the choice of what to wear to school or, with adolescent angst, what to do with the rest of my life.

The drawbacks of a lot of rules, very early mornings and digging for potatoes seemed outweighed by the comfort of order, free of the chaos and distress of having too many choices.

You don’t have to be a religious though to remove a lot of unnecessary choices, also known as decisions, from your life. Take the “what to wear” question. Steve Jobs did it with his now famous jeans and black turtleneck outfit. So did Einstein with his schlumpy grey suit, no socks and 1930s leather jacket. I’m not saying you can’t create a successful business if you’re a fashionista, but it’s got to help not to have to look through an overstuffed closet each morning and decide what to wear.

Let’s continue with the wardrobe example. Even if you don’t want a Jobsian, Einsteinian or Catholic school uniform, you can greatly reduce your choices but still have some variety in your closet. Limit your color palette to a few tones that mix and match easily. Stick with either all black or all brown accessories.