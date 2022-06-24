Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Furniture on the flipside

I’ve always been a big believer in repurposing old furniture for organizing purposes. Not only is the furniture saved from ending up in storage or the landfill, repainting or otherwise changing a piece of furniture so that it serves a new purpose can be satisfyingly creative.
Re-imagining and then selling old furniture—flipping—has become popular as a way to earn extra income and was recently the subject of a New York Times feature.
A small bookcase might be perfect tucked into a bathroom to store towels and baskets organized with extra supplies. It could also work in a bedroom for a neatly folded blue jean or T-shirt collection. Give it a fresh coat of paint to either blend into the wall like built-in shelving, or put a bright color on it to make a design statement.
Dressers are probably the most popular pieces of furniture to transform. They can be great in home offices to hide away supplies as well as small electronic gear such as scanners and laminators. In a home gym, a dresser could house all the extra bits like bands, yoga blocks, extra mats and such, keeping the area looking tidy and the gear well-organized. The right dresser could even make a great kitchen island, with lots of storage for utensils and lightweight cooking gear.
Nightstands are one of my favorite items to paint and decorate. They are small enough to be manageable weekend projects and can be found in all shapes and sizes at flea markets and secondhand stores, often in pairs. I love using them as end tables. For organizing purposes, drawers are essential: In the living room you can hide remote controls, games and charging cables in them. In an office, sit the printer on one and store extra paper and ink in the drawers.
For use in a child’s room, nightstands are usually low enough to make the top a play surface. A Lego project or dollhouse can be played with on top, and extra Legos or doll accessories can be stored in the drawers underneath.
Even old file cabinets can be candidates for a fresh paint job. One of the most memorable file cabinet transformations I’ve seen was a tall, four-drawer cabinet painted white, then covered with handprints in beautiful colors.
There are all kinds of inspiration for transforming furniture online. Try Pinterest and Instagram or YouTube. You can change the legs on a dresser or cut them off and add casters. You can change the drawer pulls and other hardware, giving a piece an instant facelift. You can add molding and create interesting raised patterns to completely transform something. Let your teenager collage something with inspirational photos from magazines and put a sealer on it.
Don’t be discouraged by the level of expertise required by some of the makeovers. Often you won’t even have to strain yourself sanding and priming—I often just use a 1-2-3 primer followed by whatever color spray paint I’m using. Easy and cheap, but the results can be dramatic.
Chris D. Craiker, The Achitex Angle: Architectural copyright law: What’s in it for you?
“Architectural Copyright” law may sound like legal gobbledygook to you, but it’s there to protect you and your personal home designs.
It’s not uncommon for homeowners to go online, find an architectural design or interior floor plan they like, copy it and use it for their own desire. Are they infringing on a copyrighted design? Are they liable for a lawsuit? Let’s take a look.
The actual Architectural Copyright Protection Act of 1990 was intended to protect architectural designs that were unique, such as a Frank Lloyd Wright home, from being copied. (www.willis.law/real-estate-construction/construction-law/architectural-works-and-copyright-protection-act/)
The intent was to minimize stealing a prominent architectural design, but also to define grounds for legal action against infringements. There are two elements of a copyright claim:
1) One can’t copyright an idea, such as “open kitchen"; only a specific expression of that idea, such as a plan with unique utensils, appliances or special cabinet design.
2) When certain architectural design elements are so common, they are unprotected -- for example, a stock bathroom with a toilet, lavatory and tub in a 5-by-10-foot space.
This seems simple but interestingl,y the act became twisted in the '90s. New home construction became very cookie-cutter as lots became smaller with fixed attributes. A garage in the front, a narrow side yard entry, a standardized living room/dining room/kitchen and an upstairs floor plan, all of similar shapes. Subdivisions became redundant and repetitive using pretty much the same plans throughout.
Kaufman and Broad, K&B, designed a subdivision using simple floor plans that another architect felt was his own design, never mind that it was the same as hundreds of other plans. K&B hired me as an expert witness to show that the floor plan might have appeared the same, but the volume spaces and exterior designs were significantly different, thus not a copyright encroachment.
This was my one contribution to copyright law: It has to be more than similar floor plans; there has to be three-dimensional space duplication with identical orifices or openings.
However, life can get more complex. Recently I designed a custom home and accessory dwelling unit for a couple who sold the property to a developer. The design was copyrighted, approved by the city with very specific requirements. The developer, not wanting to pay me to continue, chose to take my plans to someone else to complete. Unfortunately, he is infringing on my copyright, unless he significantly changes the design of which I would provide consent.
In today’s world, every piece of land is unique and deserves a special solution. Taking a floor plan from any source, copying it verbatim, including the floor plans, notes, openings and elevations, is going to put someone in jeopardy. Customizing the floor plans, volume spaces, dimensions and clarifying the uniqueness of the solution to the site to fit the property and owners’ needs is the best way to proceed.
