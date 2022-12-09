Angela Hoxsey, House in Order in Napa Valley: Estate sale magic

I got invited to preview an estate sale a few weeks ago. I was in the middle of a grubby chore, and the thought of looking at a bunch of someone else’s stuff is rarely my first choice when I’m off duty, but this sale was especially intriguing and my friend had worked really hard putting it together, so I got cleaned up and went over.
Set up under a big top tent were rows of tables laden with treasures, from European dishes, antique walking sticks, needlepoint pillows and silver vessels to ceramic animals and a life size chainsaw-carved wood Siberian husky. The mix was magical, with lots of rich colors — deep green, dark gold, robin’s egg blue and wine red. Outside the tent were interesting the arresting shapes of fountains, follies and other garden structures. The bird cage collection alone was impressive — one enormous one was a replica of the Taj Mahal.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
I don’t normally shop tag sales, being somewhat of a minimalist, and didn’t mean to look too closely at the merchandise, but I spied something I couldn’t pass up. I thought to myself, “this will be the one amazing purchase I make to commemorate this cool person’s sale.”
People are also reading…
Then as I was walking out, my eyes focused on a table and bench that was really incredible but needed a lot of work and before I knew it, I owned that too. I brought a friend over to help me move the table and he bought a couple things and I suddenly saw two end tables I had to have. The next day I went over with my cash and almost tripped over 10 stacking café chairs and the seller offered up such a low price, I couldn’t refuse.
My first purchase, a sculpture of sorts, made me rethink my bathroom counter decor. Even though I don’t advocate clutter (understatement), sometimes a new purchase can make you rethink a space. Seeing your home in a fresh way is always a great opportunity to up your organizing game.
The table and bench became a project. It took most of a weekend to sand and put sealer on them, but I was craving a project and they made a beautiful addition to the yard. I let go of a couple end tables to make room for the new ones and cleaned up the café chairs, stacked and stored them for next summer.
There’s something about vintage stuff that is so magical. For one thing, items are often unique and any distressing is in an item’s favor. As a perfectionist, imperfections in an item relax me — I always dread the first scratch, stain or ding when I purchase something brand new.
Vintage items can be accompanied by good stories, which to me adds to the value tremendously. Plus they can be good bargains — online sites like Chairish and 1st Dibs have the highest of the high prices (one of the end tables I bought for $45 was $875 on Chairish), but most people selling vintage just want to find their things a good home and make a reasonable amount of cash.
The moral of the story is that even a clutter-phobe can love to shop. What made this shopping experience so magical is the unique qualities of the items, the fact that a couple things were fixer uppers, feeding my creativity cravings, and my willingness to part with a few old things in order to make some room for the “new” stuff. Additionally, it was not a budget buster, so I didn’t have any guilt about the spending end of it. I felt rejuvenated, not overwhelmed or guilty, by the experience.
The more organized you are the more positive an experience shopping an estate sale can be. You know what you have, you know what could add value to your life and you can think through a purchase to quickly determine what it would take to do any necessary fixing, how it will need to be stored, how you will use it and what you might need to let go in order to make room for it. The sooner you get your house in order, the sooner you can enjoy shopping that much more.
Historical homes you can own in the Napa Valley area
7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $7,350,000
This magical estate, originally part of a Spanish land grant to the Domay family, is so exceptional for its style, sophistication, and soul, it literally takes your breath away. The original 4500 +/- sq ft vintage home, pole barn, a charming 1930s 1400 +/- sq ft guest cottage, and al fresco bathhouse are surrounded by grand trees 500 feet above the valley floor, giving rise to magnificent views in all directions. The property's owners and a talented design team, transformed this place to create a 7BR/6.5BA compound offering modern amenities while retaining and adding to the original rustic character, thoughtfully curating every exacting detail. The intimate patios, inviting pool area, and exquisite terraced gardens create an enchanting ambiance throughout the day's changing sunlight and evening hours. Located just 5 minutes to downtown Calistoga, Solage, and the farmer's market, this extraordinary property is a crown jewel in the glorious landscape of Napa Valley's northern region.
3 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $1,749,000
Attention: Builders, Contractors, Real Estate Investors, Visionaries. Here is an opportunity to place your signature on a dream home in the, Heart of Napa Valley. This Yountville home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, high ceiling, spacious kitchen on a deep lot with mature trees. Per the Seller, this home was rebuilt in 1992-1993. No subdivision. No HOA. There is room for a pool or a Accessory Dwelling Unit ( ADU). Property is in need of TLC.
4 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $10,500,000
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Petit Verdot with 40 additional unplanted acres. Multimillion dollar Napa Valley views overlooking gentle rolling hills, vineyards & beautiful Chardonnay & Eagle Vines Golf Courses. The residential compound features 3 acres of private residences, landscaped grounds, a grand gazebo, a professional office with stunning views. Equipment barns/workshops, plus 5 more acres of horse & cow enclosures. The residences include: A large, grand California Victorian w/ timeless, classic wraparound porch featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 3 car garage. A fully remodeled 2-bedroom, 2 bath home w/ 2 car garage. An early 1900s charming, 2-bedroom, 1 bath Country Cottage with spectacular views. Possible rent out the homes for additional income. 5 min. to Napa Airport, 15 min to Downtown Napa, 45 min to San Francisco. What a wonderful opportunity to own this rare gem
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,399,000
Ready to step back in time and enjoy the historical beauty of this wonderfully maintained home over 100 years old? This vintage masterpiece has been restored and offers the charm and character of yesteryear beginning with important structural components as a newer foundation, electrical and plumbing upgrades, tankless water heater, and central heating and air conditioning. Once inside, you will enjoy the timeless integrity of the built in bookcase, hutch cabinetry, and wood flooring. Bedrooms are complimented with new carpet and the kitchen provides all the modern conveniences with newer appliances. Located in the city limits, this gem is situated along a peaceful creek and offers privacy with opportunity to create a compound of your own! Be sure to not overlook the additional guest cottage on the property plus detached barn that could be converted to extra storage or utilized as a garage. The level parcel has unlimited possibilities and is considered a rare find!
5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $12,000,000
The York-Alexander house, built in 1877 by Silas York of the early pioneer York family, offers a glimpse into Napa Valley's glorious past. Sited on almost 11 acres amidst impressive stands of grand oaks, expansive lawns, and exquisite gardens, this magnificent historic residence is a unique example of the Italianate architecture of the time. The 5BR/3.5BA home features a double parlor with wood burning fireplace, a romantic formal dining room, an airy primary suite with balcony, and an inviting sunroom with walls of windows providing soft morning light and views of the property's verdant grounds. The property enjoys a wealth of venues for large scale entertaining and quiet relaxation: a spacious dining terrace, a heated salt water pool and spa, tennis court, an immense vegetable garden, and a pleasant tree-covered allee with views of the property's 5.2 +/- acre Sauvignon Blanc vineyard. The offering includes two legal parcels and deeded access both from Lodi Lane and Hwy 29.
3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $9,999,000
A genuine Winery gem with meticulous estate vineyards on the east side of Howell Mountain! Total of +/-95 bucolic acres in the Napa Valley Appellation,with +/-19 acres planted in micro blocks of Bordeaux varietals, and ECP for additional +/-16 gross acres plantable. The turnkey, 16,000 gallon winery features a tasting room, barrel storage and stainless steel fermentation tanks. Two licensed reservoirs-16 and 12-acre feet, respectively - provide precious water. Additional wells and water storage tanks. Two modest homes, a classic barn & a separate workshop for agricultural equipment. Three separate legal parcels,018-310-009, -010 & -011 included in overall acreage. Striking expansive view of Pope Valley from spectacular potential homesite! Create your gracious, private wine estate here. Private feeling with both European and Old West flair. Once you see it you will not want to leave it! 25 minutes to St. Helena and 15 minutes to Angwin airport.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,495,000
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features includes stunning floor-to-ceiling windows complimented by skylights in almost every room. This custom-built beauty encourages you to slow down and enjoy the moment, from the 3 fireplaces scattered thoughtfully throughout the interior to the decking off of the primary bedroom & 4th bedroom & private patios off of each guest bedroom. The kitchen would satisfy even a professional chef with its double ovens, new 48-inch Sub-Zero & granite counters. Situated above Meadowood Resort on one of very few fairly level parcels offering a whopping 1500+ square feet of outdoor entertaining space that features Corten courtyard walls, a stunning water feature, luxury inground-installed patio umbrellas, built-in bbque area, a pool for cooling off on hot summer days, and lush professional landscaping in all outdoor spaces. New whole house Generac generator & air purifier.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,043,000
Charming Napa Valley Private Bungalow features 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths, Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room, Kitchen & Primary Suite. French doors throughout lead to stone walkways and refreshing outdoor space! Very well maintained home with space for a home office, gym, or accessory dwelling unit. Detached garage, off street parking and storage buildings. Walnut & Fruit Trees, custom rock walls and white picket fencing add to the ambiance and charm of this special home!
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,375,000
Stylishly remodeled single level farmhouse on 3+/- acres on one of Calistoga's premiere streets. Three bedrooms plus a loft currently used as 4th bedroom which also makes a great home office. Outdoor entertaining with covered deck, pool, bocce court & fire pit. Endless opportunities on the land - replant the old vineyard, build an estate home with incredible views, tennis court or just sit back and enjoy country living in this delightful ranch style home! Bike or walk into town and enjoy booming Calistoga with restaurants, spas, resorts and tasting rooms. Great opportunity in a fast developing town.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $720,000
Wonderful historic slice of downtown Napa. Relax on your covered front porch and enjoy walking Brown St. to Farmers market and the various wine tasting rooms, restaurants and music venues of Napa. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been renovated, painted and is ready for you. Open floor plan, skylight, original hardwood floors, stone counter tops. Room for outdoor gardening, back yard patio parties and potential for garage conversion to JADU.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,084,000
Charming historical Normandy-style home preserving Americana. Located in one of Saint Helena's desired neighborhoods. The property was once part of an old chicken farm and housed a water tower that was a stop to service the old railway prior to its relocation. The home was gutted in 2008-2009 and now features dual paned windows, tile and laminate floors, updated appliances, kitchen with granite countertops, a walk-in closet in the primary downstairs bedroom, a tankless hot water heater, Glass French doors, custom built-in cabinetry, tons of storage and there is even a shower with a steam and massager feature! In addition, an underground basement could be perfect as a wine cellar or a canning facility for the homemaker. The backyard has a covered patio, fig and plum tree, room for RV parking or whatever else your little heart desires. The 2-car garage w open rafters plus the additional area in the back could be constructed as an ADU. Make that your guest house and rent the Main house for added income. An ideal location; close to downtown, restaurants, wineries, and specialty shops. Only a stone's throw from the infamous Culinary Institution! A property not to be missed!
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $826,000
Craftsman Home on large corner lot located near Downtown Napa. Don't miss this opportunity to use a little sweat equity to bring this gem back to its original charm. Meander up just past the iconic white picket fenced yard through the headged archway to welcoming porch, large enough to sit at least six rocking chairs! Step inside this massive 6 bedroom, three bath home to an abundance of character. Classic features include - Beadboard ceilings, wainscot details, wood trimmed walls, Douglas Fir flooring, classic columed room accents, fireplace, built in China cabinet, and vintage lighting elements. Beautiful clear story windows throughput take in lots of ambient light. Home includes a substantial paved side driveway and an additional detached storage or workshop area, a private backyard too. This property has room for ADU and could ge great for live-work! See Commercial listing see MLS 322041051.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $7,999,975
Construction has begun framing is completed! Now is the time to pick your finishes and to make your home your own. Estimated completion summer 2023. This extraordinary property is set behind gates on a 3.2 acre promontory in this exclusive neighborhood in the hills above St. Helena. Fit for celebrities, moguls, modern families and those in need of security and privacy. Walk to town, as this stunning parcel is just minutes to downtown St. Helena. The property offers serene and private living, showcasing lush greenery, vineyard views, all tucked away in a private enclave. This property offers unrivaled opportunity in the marketplace. The home consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 baths office wine room and a double deep garage, pool an olive grove and a half acre hobby vineyard. This is the quintessential Napa Valley lifestyle. Wake up every day to your own private park.
1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,800,000
Realize your dream for a Napa Valley vineyard estate. Fully approved plans and permits for a home, guest house, and pool with magnificently landscaped gardens on 7 acres. Elegant gated entry with an olive tree-lined and paved driveway. Enjoy the hobby vineyard across the drive. Mountain, vineyard, and valley views provide that unmistakable sense of place. The 940 square foot guest house contains 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and offers a spacious and open floor plan with a full kitchen. The guest house is under construction and scheduled to be completed later in the year giving the Buyer the option to live on-site while their dream home is being built. Flexible Seller willing to consider carrying a note. Minutes to downtown Calistoga. Duplicate listing. Also listed as Land, MLS # 322049564.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $7,995,000
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four generations. It's now time for the next steward to step in and continue the history & tradition of the property that is the Soul of Spring Street''. 1933 Spring offers a timeless floorplan including a sunroom, high-ceilings, open concept living/dining & a front porch made for sittin'. The full cellar, with 11' ceilings, is home to wine-making equipment, history & a rawness that speaks true authenticity. Outbuildings include a barn complete w/ original manger, detached garage, & tractor shed. The 2nd parcel (+/- 4.3 acres) is the vineyard w/the front 2 blocks originally planted in the 1930's to 1940's to an Italian Field Blend of Zinfandel, Petite Syrah, Carignane, w/ a few vines of Alicante. The back 3 blocks were planted 1979-1981 & vines replanted through attrition. As one expert says, it's an Old Vine Zinfandel lover's paradise for sure.''
5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,900,000
A unique investment opportunity on the prime corner of Oak and Pine just off Main St. downtown (west side) St. Helena. This rare connected duplex building has two separated units. Facing Oak St is a 1,050 sf+/- light and airy 2br/1ba updated apartment with newer appliances and deck off living area. Facing Pine is a 1,250 sf+/- 2-story, 3br/1ba apartment with rear deck that has not been updated and is ready for an investor's touch. Connecting the two is a breezeway parking area for 4 cars. Both units will be delivered vacant. This is a PRIME St. Helena location.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,195,000
If you yearn for a slice of old Napa Valley aesthetic in the highly coveted Coombsville AVA, welcome home! Greeted by a beautiful oak tree, enter through an automatic gate and up the newly paved driveway to this fully fenced 1.46 acre property. Come soak in porch views of neighboring vineyards, eastern hills and Mt Tamalpais. Appreciate the property's collection of Native Oak and Redwood trees. Maybe you want to plant a vineyard with the already established Napa Sanitation Recycled Water. Looking for a social outing? Downtown Napa with its world class restaurants & wine bars is a quick bike ride, stroll or car ride away - just 1.5 miles! Dreaming of an all-day adventure? San Francisco and the infamous California coast are only an hour away. Plenty of room to build your dream home, build a barn, and a pool. The possibilities are truly endless as to what has been dubbed 'Casa Grande''. The opportunities for a place like this are rare, so come live the Napa lifestyle of your dreams!
6 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $6,995,000
Historic Garnett Creek Farm -- One of Napa Valley's original farmhouses, built in 1881 -- is located on a 2.85 acre parcel within the city limits of Calistoga. The gated compound seamlessly blends the privacy, open space, and bucolic setting of a Valley estate, with all the conveniences and services of living in town. Bordered by Garnett Creek, and hosting vineyard and Palisade views, the property includes multiple structures: the lovingly restored farmhouse; refurbished water tower; oversized guesthouse and office; large party barn; wine cellar; and multiple outbuildings. The parklike grounds are adorned with heritage oaks and other mature trees and plants. The property has been a working farm and vineyard, including 100 olive trees and a 1,000 +/- vine vineyard. The size and scope of the property and its structures offer great options and flexibility for multiple uses. This very special property has previously been on the market just 3 times in 140 years.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $966,000
Live bountifully and beautifully in these exquisite townhomes that offer sophisticated contemporary, conscientious design and the utmost in comfort in a world-class region, a rare opportunity not to be missed. The sophisticated, contemporary residences feature thoughtful floor plans, modern finishes and an abundance of natural light. Wide-plank European white oak flooring lends elegance to the interior. An open concept kitchen hosts stainless steel appliances centered around a dining island with waterfall edges ready for today's home chef. The third level houses the primary suite and guest bedroom. The primary suite includes a pair of closets and en-suite spa-like bathroom featuring an angled Porcelanosa snow-white dual vanity countertop, Carrara Venato honed porcelain wall and floor tile, Toto Acquia toilet, and California Faucet shower fixtures. Multiple outdoor living opportunities round out these homes. This new community consists of 14 homes in a serene setting in Napa.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $649,000
Adorable downtown cottage style home with potential detached bonus area. Nicely refreshed kitchen with new appliances. Bathroom has new tile and vanity. Walking distance to world-class restaurants and shopping.
5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $8,950,000
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies the very essence of Wine Country Living. The cellar, originally built for wine storage with street level access, provides a stone foundation for the 8,054 +/- sq ft rustic yet elegantly designed home with board and batten exterior, standing seam metal roof and 7 bay garage. With attention to detail, the 4+/- acre property has been transformed by notable Artisans with luxurious finishes throughout including 5 generous en-suite bedrooms, vaulted great room, expansive kitchen with hand forged copper hood, 3 stone fireplaces and French oak floors. Custom steel doors open wide onto an expansive Ipe deck providing seamless indoor/outdoor flow with numerous vignettes to capture the views. Steps away are the pool, spa and lush lawn leading to a natural stone waterfall cascading down the terraced hillside to a serene pond under a canopy of old growth Oaks.
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,749,000
This Classic Craftsman Style 5 bedroom, 5 bath mini-estate was the former iconic Fanny's B&B. Situated on a large double lot with mature gardens, spacious front porch and a park-like setting. Special features include formal living room with fireplace and exposed beamed ceiling. Formal dining room with wainscoting and built-ins. Kitchen opens to the family room with direct deck and rear yard access. Enjoy preserved period details throughout. The primary suite completes the main level. Upstairs offers an additional 4 en-suite bedrooms plus a media room. Located just two blocks from the vibrant downtown Calistoga.
6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,500,000
An enchanting compound located on the most prestigious stretch of St. Helena's historic Main Street, the Iconic Yellow Farmhouse is available for the 1st time in over 50 years. Lovingly maintained with respect to its original character, this property is not to be missed. Up a private drive, the Iconic Yellow Farmhouse is an ideal family compound, perfectly arranged to provide easy gathering with ample privacy. The picturesque main house greets you with a 12 ft wide grand wrap-around covered porch ideal for entertaining. Inside this three-bedroom, three-bathroom main home, you'll find two living rooms ready for family gatherings. The open-concept chef's kitchen and dining room include a large center island and a large farmhouse table that easily seats twelve. There are two guest quarters on the property: a one-bedroom guest house with a kitchenette and fireplace; and a three-story water tower with a full kitchen, one-and-a-half baths, bedroom, artist studio, and wrap-around
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,049,000
$50,000 Price Improvement! This Old Town three bedroom, two bath home has the tasteful touch of early 1900's architecture that keeps the vintage country farmhouse feel. Truly a unique property located close to Fuller Park and downtown Napa where you can enjoy the restaurants, cafes, and wine tasting. A unique, cozy single-story home with endless charm boasts an inviting front porch, beautiful original pine hardwood floors, a private gated yard. Outside you will enjoy delightful sitting areas, a barbecue area and multiple garden beds for fresh vegetables and beautiful flowers. The lot also features a huge vintage barn as well as a large, paved driveway, with ample parking for multiple vehicles, boat or RV. The detached barn has a two-car garage and plenty of workshop space. You could convert the barn into an incredibly neat guest cottage. One of a kind enchanting country feel in downtown Napa. Don't miss out on all this property has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,399,000
Napa Equestrian Estate with 12 acres planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Sauvignon Musque. The existing home, guest unit, and trophy build site all have stunning vineyard views. 7 stall horse barn, all weather riding arena, multiple fenced and cross fenced pastures and riding trails highlight the equestrian facilities. Enjoy an afternoon at the private lake that supplies water for the vines and olive orchard. This peaceful and private ranch is just a 15 minute drive to world class dining/wineries in St Helena. Link to video: https://youtu.be/8-BRaPW_NLc
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,649,000
Picture perfect Napa! This storybook home has wonderfully updated Kitchen and Baths, plus the charm and romance reserved only for a previous era. Relax indoors or easily transition through the retractable glass doors to the deck or poolside. Also poolside is a Cabana with 1/2 bath for comfort and convenience. At .68 of an acre, nestled among the Oaks, this gated property has plenty of space for boat or RV storage. The barn has been converted to a garage, has an upstairs loft plus two separate permitted rooms that can be used for workshops, studios or extra storage. Close proximity to Napa Valley Country Club, downtown and everything else the famed Napa Valley has to offer!
14 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,750,000
This tranquil property is tucked into the northeastern corner of Carneros, just minutes to conveniences + local favorites like Southside Cafe, Hop Creek Gastropub + Boon Fly Cafe. The three-parcel offering totals 25+/- acres and is perfectly positioned for a winery, family compound, artist/nature retreat or horse boarding facility. Access from both Old Sonoma Road and Congress Valley Road. The olive tree-lined driveway leads to a red barn built in 1904, near a towering Redwood tree, and a seasonal creek which runs through a Eucalyptus grove home to magical Egrets and Blue Herons. Noted architect Kaz Shinomiya designed several buildings on the property, which could easily be converted/updated to fit new owners' needs. Offering provides level buildable space, a variety of mature trees, and rolling hill + vineyard views. Easily accessible to day trippers via Hwy 12/121, or overnighters staying at the Carneros Resort & Spa. Nearby vineyards include Truchard, Silverado Vineyards + Artesa.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,650,000
Welcome to one of Napa's Painted Ladies'. This light-filled Victorian home, built in 1890, was designed by famed Architect Luther Turton and received the Napa County Landmarks' Award of Merit in 1993. Fabulous old town location close to the vibrant culture that makes downtown Napa such a desirable place to live. Enjoy fine dining, wine-tasting and live music venues just blocks from home. This single-story, three bedroom, one and one-half bath home features original moldings, hardware, stained-glass window, and refinished wood floors. The house has a full basement with 8-foot ceilings and is earthquake retrofitted for three stories. There are so many possibilities to fulfill your own vision. The sellers have architectural plans for an expansion to three stories, potentially doubling the square footage of the house. Or you could create an ADU in the lower level. There is also room on the property to add a garage with an ADU above. Contact the City of Napa to explore all the options.
2 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $705,000
Welcome to your peaceful retreat! This mid century cottage, located in serene Angwin, CA is a perfect retreat, primary residence, vacation home, or a rental for PUC attendee. Two en-suite bedrooms on opposite sides of the home offer privacy, and are connected by the living room and kitchen. This offering consists of two parcels for a total of just under .75 ac to call your own. Don't miss the insulated and refrigerated wine cellar accessed from the garage. Roof was installed in November 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,295,000
Charming remodeled single-story cottage with guest house on an expansive lot in St Helena's west side just one block off Main Street. This residence has an updated and chic open floor plan with all the amenities needed for comfortable living. There are high ceilings, wood flooring, wainscoting throughout and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances a convenient breakfast bar, newer cabinetry, soft closing drawers and pantry with pull out shelves. The main home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and the guest house provides a fourth bedroom, an additional bathroom and walk-in closet. The larger dwelling has an expansive front porch that looks out to a stunning front yard with mature landscaping which is highlighted by a large oak tree, flower beds and a lovely grassy area. There is a natural well that provides water for the landscaping on the property. The interior of each dwelling is connected to the city for both water and sewer.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,800,000
Classic farmhouse near Yountville featuring expansive vineyard & Mayacamas mountain views. Set on 1.37 ac, the 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,786 Sq. Ft. main home & 1 bed, 1 bath guest home are surrounded by generous lawns, lush gardens, & mature trees. Picturesque outdoor venues provide spaces to entertain friends & family. The home offers an open concept family room + kitchen that flows to the wrap-around deck. The main level includes: kitchen/dining/living, owner's suite, scullery, office, & inviting sitting room with fireplace. Natural white oak and pine floors create a warm charm that graces the home. Two bedrooms with serene views share a bath on the 2nd level. The 900 Sq. Ft. guest home offers: sitting/dining area, gym area, sleeping quarters, & full bath. Garden paths wind to a heated pool and picnic area. Verdant lawns with vineyard vistas create a backdrop for the quintessential Napa Valley lifestyle. This fabulous offering is in close proximity to world renowned wineries & restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $875,000
Oh Alta Heights... How we love you! It will be hard for the seller to say goodbye to this cutie that has been home for almost 20 years. From the many windows providing plenty of natural light, to the updated kitchen and cozy fireplace, this is a must see for those looking for a charming East Napa house to call home. Features include: two bedrooms, one bathroom, a formal dining room + breakfast nook and a flex space that could have so many uses: storage? fur baby bedroom? reading nook? art studio? yoga? Need to hear more? How about gorgeous, original hardwood floors that simply shine, a roomy front porch, and detached garage with barn slide doors all on a corner lot. The spacious outdoor space was recently upgraded with new fencing, a paver patio, artificial turf and the perfect fire pit area. Outlined by beautiful, mature trees, it is a lovely place to relax. Enjoy coffee and chats with neighbors as you stroll the tree-lined neighborhood on your way Downtown, The Oxbow or to one of the many events at the local Fairgrounds, BottleRock among them. In addition to the fun stuff, there is a neighborhood elementary school and park.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,550,000
The newly constructed home is a trophy in modern design built by Unimax, custom quality builders. This fusion of modern materials and textures is ideally located within a gorgeous cul de sac and private-feeling enclave. Upon entry, there is a large family room complete with a 55-bottle feature wine wall that allows many uses; a den, family room, game room or overflow for guests. The entry flows straight to the outdoor covered patio and outdoor area with plenty of level space for the backyard of your dreams. Plenty of room is available for a pool, sport court, and outdoor kitchen to create your ideal lifestyle. The first floor also boasts a beautiful ensuite bedroom and sizeable laundry room. Up the floating staircase is the main living area with an open floor plan anchored by a state-of-the-art chef's kitchen and outfitted with walnut cabinetry. The living area also includes a sizable area for dining and a living room with a decorative fireplace and access to the wrap-around decks. Two bedrooms have an adjoining Jack & Jill style bathroom. The primary suite includes a walk-in closet, private patio, and en suite bath.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $610,000
Opportunity awaits! Centrally located near Downtown Napa this home offers the best of both worlds with convenient access to shopping, dining and Hwy 29, yet is tucked down a private road providing an ideal setting to retreat from the world. The cottage style home offers two bedrooms with one bath, a nice open living room with fireplace and access to the covered patio. There is plenty of opportunity here to modernize and customize the home to suit your style while appreciating some of the earlier updates to include dual pane windows and central heating/AC. Outside, the detached garage offers storage, plenty of parking, and ample yard space next to the garage to get your winter garden dialed in. Offered for the first time in decades, this home is primed for its next chapter.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,500,000
Spacious Napa Valley Property Offers Gated Olive Tree Lined Driveway leading to Main Home with Vaulted Ceiling Guest Area, large great room and separate Kitchenette, 2 en suite bedrooms and second laundry area. Separate Cozy 1 bedroom Guest Cottage. All surrounding Fun Pool Area with outdoor Kitchen & Fireplace, Sauvignon Blanc Vineyard, Tennis Court, Nearby Creek, Gated Sweeping Valley Vista Views. Close to Shopping, Dining, Silverado Trail and World Class Wineries.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $500,000
This turn of the century bungalow style home just needs your imagination and tool belt to bring it back to it's former glory. On tax record as a 2 bedroom, however there is a 3rd room/den. Soaring ceilings in a portion of the home. Large living room, galley style kitchen, mud room/laundry. Situated on a large corner lot with a separate parking pad to place a detached garage. Within moments of all services including shopping, schools, food and coffee. Opportunity awaits!
2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,300,000
Great opportunity to create your own compound in the Napa Valley. Enter the property through a gated driveway past the walnut orchard to the Main residence, which is about 90% complete. Two cottages situated in one building are adjacent to the main residence and a detached garage with a guest unit above is located closer to the pool area. Main house is a Country farmhouse design with a large kitchen, dining area, cathedral ceilings, living room with fireplace and enhanced by wrap around covered decks. Fabulous views of Mt. St. Helena and the Palisades. 13.65 acres in two parcels. All of the improvements are located on the 10.65 acre parcel and the 3 acre parcel is vacant. Zoning is RR-RH which allows for further development depending upon slope density. Sq.footage of improvements is combined and approx from appraiser.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,100,000
Enjoy the dramatic vistas of vineyards, Spring Mountain and sunsets from the privacy of your backyard. This prime downtown property is on the vineyard side of Scott St - an idyllic, tree-lined street with no through traffic. The home features warm intimate spaces, lots of natural light & classic woodwork & builtins maintaining the architectural authenticity of the California Bungalow. The kitchen has been updated with a bright, playful color palate and butcher block countertops in keeping with historical details. Additional living spaces create an easy indoor/outdoor flow. Large yard with raised beds for the gardening enthusiast and a custom fire pit create many outdoor entertaining and lounging opportunities. A detached studio with full bathroom provides that remote office space or comfortable for overnight guests. A quaint detached carriage style garage is tucked in the corner of the property creating space for an outdoor gym and hobby room. Just a short walk to downtown Main street for shopping and dining. Your Napa Valley lifestyle is waiting for you at 1721 Scott Street!
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,895,000
Idyllic St. Helena farmhouse situated on a spacious corner lot in the coveted Westside of St. Helena. Charming old-world style and design mix with modern updates in this 1912 farmhouse just three blocks from downtown. Beautiful light-filled home with high ceilings, a formal dining room with built-in cabinetry, & wood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, updated bath, master with walk-in closet, office space, and beautifully landscaped grounds. A second unit sits above the garage and features a full kitchen and bath, living area and bedroom. Bonus room under second unit for additional living space/office or art studio!
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,300,000
Exquisitely updated modern contemporary estate, unquestionably one of the most striking and elegant estates in St. Helena. Experience unsurpassed & breathtaking views from its magnificent mountain perch on nearly 14 acres of solitude and grandeur. A spectacular great room accented with soaring ceilings & massive fireplace, compelling interior spaces for museum-quality art, stunning light fixtures, fabulous master suite domain adjacent to office/library, gym/recreation/media room, & luxurious private guest suites. Grand and modern epicurean-style kitchen with commercial grade appliances to curate exquisite Napa Valley fine dining at home. Banks of French doors allow direct access to a striking pool veranda, expansive lawns, sports court, gorgeous lavender gardens, & a spacious courtyard for outdoor dining & entertaining. Truly the ultimate retreat for individuals who value privacy. This entertainer's dream will exceed any expectations for Napa Valley luxury living.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $550,000
Charming home in the heart of Napa downtown. Beautiful wood floors and style add so much charm. Wonderful opportunity to own this quaint home and make it your own. Home has many original details that give it character. Private backyard and detached garage. Long private driveway is suited cars, boats, and possibly RV.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $759,900
On the scenic Napa Creek, steps from Downtown Napa's restaurants and tasting rooms, this beautiful 1885 cottage epitomizes the prized, traditional craftsman style architecture; feeling like a piece of history. It's delightful charm, blends seamlessly with the other meticulously maintained, period-homes on the lovely, tree-lined, quiet street. With all of the modern comforts; such as central heating and air conditioning. Marvel at the creek flowing under the adjacent historic Seminary Bridge. The only direct neighbor is on one side of you, with the creek protecting your space and privacy on the other side and rear. Fall asleep looking east, down the creek from the cozy primary bedroom, under the filtered light of the soaring redwood in the fully fenced back yard. Direct creek access turns the small backyard into an endless backyard, worth exploring! Keep an eye out for local wildlife visible from the relaxing side porch, kitchen and primary bedroom with en suite, full bath. New foundation, fresh exterior paint, new bathroom tile, full copper pipe and ABS, dual pane windows and newer roof. Own your own slice of paradise - there's only one Napa...this is it!
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,500,000
Spacious Napa Valley Property Offers Gated Olive Tree Lined Driveway leading to Main Home with Vaulted Ceiling Guest Area, large great room and separate Kitchenette, 2 en suite bedrooms and second laundry area. Separate Cozy 1 bedroom Guest Cottage. All surrounding Fun Pool Area with outdoor Kitchen & Fireplace, Sauvignon Blanc Vineyard, Tennis Court, Nearby Creek, Gated Sweeping Valley Vista Views. Close to Shopping, Dining, Silverado Trail and World Class Wineries.