Angela Hoxsey House in Order: Measure twice

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when they decide to “get organized” is to buy the containers first. A lot of disorganized people are “stuff” people, so it makes sense that when the organization bug hits, the first impulse is to add more stuff to the situation, stuff like tote bins, photo boxes, colorful file folders and fabric covered boxes of all shapes and sizes. So often, this tendency just creates more clutter, wasted time and money and general overwhelm.

There’s no way around it: You have to do the work part of the organizing before the shopping part of the organizing. First, you need to determine the volume of the stuff you want or need to store. If it’s paper, there will be a tremendous difference in volume once you’ve examined and sorted all the paper around the house. So much of it will probably be recycled or shredded and won’t need to be stored at all. If you buy folders and file cabinets before you organize, you’ll buy too much.