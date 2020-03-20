Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Order under quarantine

Notice that most of the activities above don’t require much, if any, money or depend on the weather. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to afford to get someone to help you polish that silver or bring in a feng shui consultant, for goodness’ sake, do it — people need the work!

If your young children or grandchildren have to stay home from school, encourage or insist they help you with some of the household chores as a way to keep them out of trouble and perhaps earn a little cash. Take breaks for special snacks and intersperse craft and play afternoons with chore mornings so that the quarantine is neither unnecessarily boring nor punitive. Productive doesn’t have to mean no fun.

If the weather happens to be warm and sunny, gather your courage and venture out to the garage or take a look at any off-site storage units. A positive attribute of a crisis is that we can review our priorities (fresh drinking water, a living wage, and I guess for a lot of Americans it’s toilet paper) and it can put the stuff we are storing into perspective. Do you really want to pay rent every month to store that old furniture? Could you finally convince your adult children to pick up or allow you to donate or toss their high school keepsakes so that you can park your car in the garage? How much money could you save if you lightened up in these areas?