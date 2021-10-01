Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Organizing a holiday party

Finalize your guest list and decide how you will contact people. Paper invitations sent through the mail are necessary only for the most formal occasions, but they certainly add something special to casual affairs too, since personal letters are so rare these days.

Plan the food and whatever will be necessary to serve it. This is the most agonizing part of party planning for me since I have very little experience cooking for more than two. Even if a recipe says it serves four to six people, in my house that still feeds just two. This is why I’m in love with my slow cooker. Even if I have to work the day of a dinner party, I can put something like pork ribs or chicken tikka masala into the slow cooker and have something really delicious warm and ready to serve whenever I like by the end of the day.

I also serve quinoa instead of rice because I can never count on my rice turning out well. Quinoa works every time. Toss a salad, buy something festive for dessert and in my house that’s a party! Flavored sparkling water, like La Croix, is always fun (Pampelmousse, Pasteque, or Passion Fruit anyone?), and good wine is ridiculously easy to find around here.

What to wear? I’ve always wished I was a hostess pajamas type, but when you’re petite and live in the country it just looks like you’re wearing pajama-pajamas and forgot you were hosting a party.