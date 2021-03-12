Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Organizing Other People

Maybe it’s the necessity of less clutter due to dorm room size, the pride in being on their own in an apartment or simply maturity. At any rate, I haven’t seen much-stunted growth in kids whose parents made their beds, put away their laundry and organize their closets.

Doing it for them can also work with your spouse. Most experts say that if you want an organized home, you have to be willing to keep it up yourself. The snag is when the person doesn’t want you touching their stuff. If they don’t care, easy-peasy, organize their sock drawer and fold their undies into neat triangles.

But if they do care, and moving around the tools in the garage causes a melt-down, you can a) try talking about it, b) hire a therapist to help you talk about it and/or c) just keep quietly folding your own undies, maybe mentioning every third day how nice it is to be able to find x, y, z when you need it (tape, allergy medicine, your sunglasses).

When it comes to friends and those not living under your roof, I advise letting it go as if it were a clear glass florist vase in a cupboard of collectible ceramics. Don’t recommend a book or a podcast or a Netflix series on organizing unless asked. If it bothers you to spend time in a disorganized person or hoarder’s space, suggest a neutral place to meet or invite them to your house.