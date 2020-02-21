Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Peeling the organizational onion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For example, organized closets and dresser drawers might showcase the fact that the laundry room is completely dysfunctional, making it difficult to neatly fold or hang clean clothes and put them away. The disorganization in the laundry room would be another layer that needs to be peeled away to make the closet organizing maintenance easier and even improved.

An organized laundry room might make it obvious that the linen closet needs an overhaul or that certain parts of the kitchen could be relieved of some clutter, such as vases or overflow of the ubiquitous seldom used items like a Kitchen Aid mixer, because there is now some gorgeous empty space in the laundry room cupboards.

Or perhaps you found a lot of tools in the laundry room that really belong in the garage, and that takes you to getting the garage layer of disorganization and clutter peeled away.

Although I feel it is important to at least get an overview of the entire home, including garage and off-site storage units, when organizing, it is important to let each group of changes gel a bit. It’s like personal habits: it’s much more difficult to try to change many habits at once. Get used to maintaining an orderly kitchen and feel out what doesn’t quite work so that you can think about how some of the other spaces in the house help or hinder the new organizing systems.