Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Planning in place

I must be living under a rock because I had no idea that a South Korean movie won Best Picture at the Academy Awards for 2019.

The film, “Parasite,” was the first non-English language film ever to win that award and was directed by Bong Joon-ho (which has got to be one of the coolest names of all time). I finally got around to watching it and I really can’t tell yet if I liked it or not — it’s a quirky one — but I am still thinking about it.

Basically, the plot concerns a family of four who fraudulently obtain jobs in a rich family’s home. The father of the poor family tells his son at one point, “You know what kind of plan never fails? No plan. No plan at all. You know why? Because life cannot be planned.”

Although the movie is about social parasites and not a virus, this quote seemed eerily appropriate to the current pandemic. I, an almost compulsive planner and list maker, have found that the only thing I am pretty certain I have to do over the next weeks is weed and water the garden. Also, I know from experience that in a few months there will be a lot of raking to do. I view the bounty of leaves with a mixture of gratitude and dread. So I plan to weed and I plan to rake and that’s about the extent of my planning these days.