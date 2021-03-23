Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Preparing for repairs

One of the biggest benefits of organizing is that it saves you time. Another is that it saves you money. Often, being organized saves you both at once, as in the case of being prepared when you are anticipating home repairs.

Let’s say your bathroom sink is clogged and the plumber is en route. The cupboard under the bathroom sink is often one of the least organized areas of the home. I’m not sure what it is about sinks, but actually any cupboard under a sink is usually problematic. It’s partly the pipes and partly the number and variety of objects such cupboards are expected to host.

Sinks in feng shui, the ancient Chinese art of creating good energy flow in a building, can also be bugaboos, and in the case of feng shui, it’s the water element with all its potential leaks and clogs. Under-sink cabinets also tend to be deep and dark, and human nature is to not venture too far and too long in such places, thus they get ignored, sometimes to the point they become dingier, moldier, and even less attractive.

If you want to save time and money with a plumber, remove everything from under the sink and set it out of their way before they arrive. Make sure the work area is as clean as possible. In my experience, tradespeople tend to work better (don’t we all?) in a clean, clear space.