Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Ritual habitual

Social media can either help or hurt your desire to steer clear of bad habits. I’m not a fan of social media and detest the whole FOMO (fear of missing out) mentality, but seeing some of the creative responses to sheltering in place has been really engaging. It can backfire though: when folks in your Facebook or Instagram feed are posting overly challenging activities or super posh shelters, the comparisons with your own can cause a shutdown and make you want to crawl back into your shell (ter) with the mac and cheese. My advice is to delete those people from your feed and just follow those who inspire action, not envy.

Make a list of habits you want to avoid and another of habits you’d like to strengthen or develop. Perhaps there are a few things you want to treat yourself with and don’t want to cut out altogether, like watching Netflix two hours, not 12, per day, or having one doughnut hole each evening, not a whole box.

If you list a bunch of habits you’d like to have, such as drinking eight glasses of water each day, or reading classic literature, you might put off a bad habit by saying, “If I still feel like watching 'Project Runway' episodes from 2010 after I drink two glasses of water and read one act of "Hamlet," I will allow myself to do so.”