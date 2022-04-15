Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Searching for office supplies

Office supplies seem a mundane subject, but when you have the right, good-quality supplies, it’s amazing at how much less resistance there is to work. When your stapler doesn’t jam, the scissors are sharp, the pens roll across the page smoothly and the file cabinet drawers glide open and shut, it makes office work a pleasure.
I recently visited a few office supply stores to see what’s on the brick and mortar store shelves at the moment. The sky is the limit for supplies online, but I find that for at least the first time you buy something, examining it in person is helpful.
Our local office supply stores, Staples and Office Depot, have not changed too much in the last many years in what they offer and are definitely the go-to destinations for organizing an office. The file cabinet selections however are slivers of their early 2000’s selves and I would recommend ordering Hon file cabinets in their middle to high-end price range online.
For plastic containers and drawer dividers, Staples and Office Depot have decent selections. The Iris plastic file containers for hanging files are my number one container purchase. For my favorite 6-quart and 16-quart Sterlite containers for smaller supplies, Home Depot is my current source.
Target is a good place to get bamboo drawer dividers but you have to look in the kitchen and bath sections of the store to find them. Silverware drawer organizers in bamboo are my favorite for organizing pens and small supplies in a drawer.
If you’re looking for fun, designer containers like baskets, containers made of wire and wood or cool magazine caddies, Target has some great options in their office supply section as well as their organizing containers sections. But beware, they change it up regularly, so if you are intending to add matching items at a later date, you may be out of luck. Get a little extra upfront and return what you don’t use.
The office furniture at Staples and Office Depot is decent but for a home office, I like to repurpose nightstands, dressers or armoires from consignment stores as supply and printer storage. Depending on the client’s décor, I paint each piece to match, usually all black, and add color with accessories. It’s amazing what can be done with a few cans of 1-2-3 primer, a few cans of satin black spray paint and new drawer pulls.
The most efficient desk I ever had was a custom cut and finished board—more luxe than a door--on top of two high-quality file cabinets. For me, the size of the work surface is ideal. Having the file cabinets on your left and right mean there’s no getting up and down to file things away, which hopefully means you won’t put off filing.
Don’t be stingy with task lighting. I’m always surprised by how many people try to work or do their hobbies with inadequate lighting. Illumination is the first step toward a more organized space, literally and figuratively. Fluorescent and LED light is in the white and blue spectrum, which is energizing and best for work, and 800-1100 lumens (60-75 watts) is about the right brightness.
When it comes to desk chairs, wheels are essential and ergonomics are important, but you don’t have to invest in an Aeron or Humanscale chair. For a home office, you might get a comfortable but less expensive chair, then spend some money to reupholster it with a fabric to match your décor.
Fashion designer Nicole Miller’s Manhattan office on 7th Avenue is one of the most attractive and memorable I’ve seen, mainly because of her leopard-print desk chair. The office was otherwise bright white with black furniture and looked like a lot of work actually got accomplished there.
Diane von Furstenberg’s office in the Meat Packing District has one hot pink wall, a conference table with zebra-print chairs, lots of artistic photographs and leopard print carpeting. It’s gorgeous but I wouldn’t want to work in such a visually cluttered environment. I’d go to Nicole’s to work and Diane’s for cocktails.
Angela Hoxsey is a professional organizer working in the Napa Valley and Bay Area. Visit houseinorder.com for more information.