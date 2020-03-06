Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Slow, smooth, fast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Personally, I am tired of rushing and all the mistakes made when moving too quickly. I tend to break things and bruise myself. A wise former speedy-in-all-things friend said, “I lived life like it was an emergency; I’m no longer willing to rush unless I’m late for a client or someone is bleeding.”

My ex-husband was so slow moving and, with his wonderful Modoc County drawl, slow speaking that a friend of ours joked that his heart beat only once a minute. He used to tell me I lived life like it was a timed event. Ironically, it’s only after we’ve split that I decided to change — but isn’t that often the case?! It’s the earthquakes that cause the deepest shifts.

If you feel you’re moving too fast and it’s taking a toll on the harmony and order in your life, what is behind it? I’m starting to examine my beloved caffeine habit. I always swore that my triple venti latte would have to be pried from my cold dead hands. But the magic coffee wand has lost its power. Caffeine doesn’t get me going as well as it used to and I have a lot of crashes and recoveries throughout the day. It’s an expensive compulsion that, like any drug to an addict, is finally causing me more trouble than benefits. I never thought it would happen, but I am determined to wean myself.