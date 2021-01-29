Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Sprint, Rest, Repeat

Since the future is definitely uncertain during a pandemic, this type of planning is trickier than it used to be. I suggest laying out a framework of near certainties—bills you have to pay and an approximation of how much time you have left on the planet—and fill it in with strong probabilities, like work and relationships and a reasonable amount of recreational activity. Planning a week at a time or a month ahead might be all you can manage without knowing if you will be working, able to travel, healthy, able to find toilet paper or whether the power will be on or off—all the things that used to be taken for granted.

Reviewing your vision for your future each day or once a week can help motivate you to stay on track. Things that hamper your energy can still drag you down, so looking at where bad habits that affect you physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually is important. Loehr and Schwartz point out that bad habits are hard to break, so ritualizing new behaviors that are put in place to help you achieve something you really want is key. New habits have to become automatic and in order to achieve that, habits have to be based on deep values and constant repetition.