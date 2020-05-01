Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: The Home/Office Blur

I started my career in the late ‘80s and worked in offices through the 1990s, so when I started working from home in 2000, I was still attached to the idea that my office should have its own room. But 20 years and one pandemic later, I decided to utilize that room for another purpose and downsized my office.

Out went the huge and hugely expensive ergonomic chair. Out went the desk. Out went all the drawers full of extra supplies, like resume-stock paper, special report folders, staplers and similar items that we needed when we did so, so much with paper. I rarely print anything anymore. It was difficult, because since early childhood I’ve had a “school” supplies fetish and adore a cleverly shaped paper clip, but I parted with a lot of that stuff.

With my office reduced to a couple two-drawer file cabinets, an in-box, a laptop and a printer, I moved it into my good-sized bedroom closet, which thankfully had a plug just where I needed it so that I could power my printer and charge my computer. A couple reams of printer paper and a box of envelopes are among the very minimal supplies I need to store now. I have a little stool in there in case I need to sit while I print up some documents or do some filing.