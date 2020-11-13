Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: The storage shuffle

Having a thorough inventory, preferably with photos, of what is in storage is essential. A schedule of trading out seasonal items from home to storage will help you to remember and thus use the stuff, or at least review it season-to-season and continue to let things go if they are not useful. I don’t recommend storing family photos and photo albums in storage because garages, attics, basements, and storage units are photograph gravesites. Once photo albums end up boxed in a garage or storage unit they are almost never seen again.

Speaking of photo albums, rather than have your home and storage inventory photos on the computer or your phone, why not make a Shutterfly or use another digital photo album service to create a book you can leave with the executor of your estate or in a safe deposit box (or keep in your evacuation go-bag)? It’s not cheap but it could be a fun project and the photo quality is much better than doing something similar on your computer.

If you’re on a tight budget though, a computer inventory with photos that you can print and staple together or keep in a binder is an option, and it is certainly easier and cheaper to edit as you add and delete items from your space.