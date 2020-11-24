Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: The value of constraints

There are two types of youth: one that can’t stand constraints and spends time trying and doing as much as possible and the other that insists on or needs constraints and keeps a lot of metaphorical doors closed in order to focus.

Aging tends to even the two types out. The free form, “try anything once” types identify their paths and responsibilities, and the more rigid, “gotta get straight A’s” types start to loosen up and explore their options. Ideally, both types learn to employ constraints in ways that allow the highest and best use of their time and expression of their talents.

Organizing, or being organized, is a constraint, but it is a constraint that ultimately allows for a lot more freedom. A calendar that you can depend on is one example.

Having a calendar is crucial for being able to manage your time. My favorite thing about my smart phone is the calendar app. I track everything in my calendar, from appointments, obviously, to workouts, home care schedules, personal care schedules, auto care schedule, etc. I love using the word search function to find when the last time I did “x” or when the last time I saw client “Y.”