Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: There’s no shame in chaos

But. As weather and viruses so clearly spell out for us, we are never really in control, are we? So, although it is great to be organized and on that even keel, it’s not the be-all and end-all of life. I suspect the general population will be shoving a defiant middle finger in the face of the organizing profession in the near future.

What if you just let yourself be disorganized? What if you let yourself not make the bed, not fold your T-shirts in perfect squares, not get your e-mail in-box to zero, not organize your make-up drawer and not clean out your full and filthy garage even though your Mini Cooper sits out in the cold? What if you identified just enough order to not be fired from your job and to properly care for your kids but forget all the rest of the “rules” for a while?

After meditating on what kinds of unconscious enjoyment I get from some of my behaviors that lead to situations I don’t like in my life, I was surprised to find many easily identifiable positive sensations.