Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Use your words

Food in the pantry is fairly easy to categorize. Do you put all cans together or do canned beans live with rice and pasta? It’s amazing how pulled together a pantry can be once there is a designated space for every category. Same with the closet. Do you hang your cardigans with jackets or fold them with sweaters? You will also want to talk yourself through how often you reach for an item. If you’re on a gluten-free diet and live in Hawaii, the pasta might go on a high shelf and cardigans might get folded into a bin away from the daily muu-muus.

Additionally, while you are articulating categories and putting the challenge before you into words, remember to keep it positive. Try to language the project as an opportunity. If you find it difficult or tedious, tell yourself, “This is hard, but I’m doing it,” and keep at it. Organizing is an opportunity to find lost items, identify unwanted or unneeded items that might be sold to bring in some money or given away to provide usefulness and joy to someone else. It is an opportunity to lighten up and feel more free, mobile and in control.

Try not to focus on the sad side of letting go or the fact that you may have wasted money or have to add to a landfill. This is not the time to guilt trip yourself for putting a cheese platter you got as a wedding gift into a donation box.

You are making positive changes by keeping only what you love and use. Keep repeating the positive benefits to yourself. The words, “I am” are very powerful, so watch out for language like, “I’m exhausted,” and replace it with, “I’m full of energy and making a lot of progress!” But as personal growth guru Tony Robbins says, affirmations without discipline are delusions. It is hard, but you can do it.