Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: What's new in container sources

When I started organizing professionally in 2006, containers were not quite as evolved as they are now, just 15 years later. In fact, my favorite container store of that time, Hold Everything, chose that particular year to close all of its stores (something I’d think the chain’s owner, Williams-Sonoma, now regrets). Garages at that time were full of brown cardboard boxes and those heavy plastic bins in opaque colors of Stepford-forest green, not-seen-in-nature purple, industrial grey, and sad ocean blue.

Having to say goodbye to Hold Everything, Target was my next best-loved container source, although, for some reason, their reliable clear plastic bins were only available with “sad ocean” blue lids. I am not sure why white or clear was not the Sterlite company’s first choice, but I was stuck with blue. For a client in LA for whom sad ocean blue would not work with the Gucci and Dolce in her closet, I spray painted every lid silver.

Target next carried the Sterlite bins with lime green and fuschia lids. Fairly recently, due to popular demand since I guess no one at the company had common sense, they began offering white lids pretty exclusively.