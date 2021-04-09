Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: What's new in container sources

When I started organizing professionally in 2006, containers were not quite as evolved as they are now, just 15 years later. In fact, my favorite container store of that time, Hold Everything, chose that particular year to close all of its stores (something I’d think the chain’s owner, Williams-Sonoma, now regrets). Garages at that time were full of brown cardboard boxes and those heavy plastic bins in opaque colors of Stepford-forest green, not-seen-in-nature purple, industrial grey, and sad ocean blue.
Having to say goodbye to Hold Everything, Target was my next best-loved container source, although, for some reason, their reliable clear plastic bins were only available with “sad ocean” blue lids. I am not sure why white or clear was not the Sterlite company’s first choice, but I was stuck with blue. For a client in LA for whom sad ocean blue would not work with the Gucci and Dolce in her closet, I spray painted every lid silver.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Target next carried the Sterlite bins with lime green and fuschia lids. Fairly recently, due to popular demand since I guess no one at the company had common sense, they began offering white lids pretty exclusively.
When containerizing, spray paint has often been my best friend. Cardboard wine boxes, shoe boxes, sunglass boxes, iPhone and iPad boxes, and others are great to spray paint, cover in fabric or paper and otherwise customize to create storage that matches and is more aesthetically pleasing.
Vintage suitcases, small chests of drawers, wood wine boxes, and bookcases filled with glass jars or square storage baskets are other creative ways my clients and I containerized items before Container Stores opened in the area.
IKEA made a particularly good tall and skinny chest of drawers that had six slim drawers and was perfect for one client’s stationery collection, another’s silk scarf collection, and a third’s cocktail napkins, incense and candles. Although made of lead-heavy particleboard and requiring a handyman to put together properly, these narrow chests of drawers fit nicely into hall closets and were really successful storage solutions but alas, they were discontinued in 2016.
I was shocked to learn that the first Container Store opened a long time ago, in 1978 in northern Dallas. Today the hugely successful nationwide chain sells more than 10,000 organizing-related items. A few of my favorites are:
• Inexpensive clear containers with (thankfully) clear lids, from shoebox size to large bins
• Stackable metal mesh shoe shelves
• A wide variety of trash cans to suit almost every space and need
• Heavy duty rolling clothes racks with canvas covers for storing extra clothing
• Intermetro metal shelving — but only when on sale, usually annually in August
• Like-it Bricks plastic stackable boxes for storing bathroom items or pantry items; I especially like them for cupboards under sinks. These are expensive, but sturdy and very attractive in clear, grey or white.
Of course, the closest Container Stores are still a trek — either Walnut Creek or Corte Madera are the closest locations for Napans. Locally, the container section at Target has diminished since 2006 but you can still find a good amount of items like drawer dividers, baskets, and plastic containers with lids in the Kitchen and Bath sections of the store.
Up Valley, Steve’s Hardware has a good selection of containers and I especially like their clear acrylic drawer dividers.
Cartons & Crates in Napa is my go-to for cardboard boxes and moving supplies. Staples and Office Depot have excellent items for organizing the office and paper.
And of course, Napa is the envy of the nation when it comes to cardboard and wood wine boxes! For moving and short-term storage of books, a cardboard wine box can’t be beaten.
WATCH NOW: TAKE A TOUR AROUND NAPA'S HISTORIC SPENCER HOUSE
CHECK OUT: FIVE EASY TIPS TO ORGANIZE AND UPGRADE YOUR KITCHEN
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.