Angela Hoxsey House in Order: Zoom Gloom

I’ve been taking a lot of exercise classes on Zoom and again, initially I would put on my cutest yoga clothes and leave the video on, but lately I sometimes just wear my pajamas, leave the video off and just lie there. I’m not the only one getting a little too comfortable with meeting from home. In an online yoga class I took the other day, the teacher was out on her porch doing her downward facing dog with her real dog licking himself in the background.

Since Zoom and other online meeting platforms look like they are here to stay, how can we make the meetings and classes more useful, productive, meaningful and even enjoyable?

A BBC article on Zoom fatigue explains that part of the reason Zoom meetings are more draining than in-person meetings is that we are more aware we are being watched and also have to focus harder to process visual cues. Silences that are normal in conversation are anxiety-producing on Zoom because we wonder if the feed has frozen (again) or if our internet is an problem, similar to the exhausting, “Can you hear me now?” worry we used to have on cellphones.