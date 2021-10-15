Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Get moving

Good morning, my friends.

Let’s get serious about getting physical. We have an excellent opportunity coming up

next month, in November to meet with our friend, Julie Webster, an unbelievable Level 4 Essentrics instructor, who helped many of us to get into very good physical shape. She will be joining us at the Yountville Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2; Thursday, Nov. 4; Sat., Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Julia has asked that we please register ahead of time by email at julie@julie-webster.com She would also like to gather payments ahead of time so it won’t be so hectic at the start of class.

Julie’s classes are $35 each or $120 for all four one-hour classes.

By the way, Julie has also been a certified massage therapist for 31 years specializing in neuromuscular therapy, which means that she knows the body like no one else. This knowledge brings to her teaching a level of expertise that she incorporates into every move and exercise in her class.

I hope to meet you at one of Julie’s classes next month. She opens a whole new door to very effective exercise.

While on the subject of exercise, you know that you will find some very exciting classes at our Napa Senior Center.