Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Longevity notes from Blue Zones

Welcome friends.

Let’s go back in time today and get back to some wonderful basics of making our lives fun and exciting, even though we might be getting a few years on us.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Let’s not buy into the notion that as we get older we will inevitably suffer from ailing health. Making the decision to stay fully active and engaged in life is our choice. Let’s work a little harder to keep happiness and joy in our lives.

I find that I gain more self-confidence as I grow older, believe in myself more. It’s up to each of us to enjoy our lives to realize that our lives are pretty much what we’ve decided to make them.

Let’s go back a bit in time for some outstanding examples of how older folks all over the world are doing it right.

I enjoy reading about longevity in Dan Buettner’s teachings about the “Blue Zones” around the world. As we know, he spent many years studying the healthiest, longest-living folks all over the world, where people live to be 100 or older. ("The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer From the People Who've Lived the Longest." National Geographic Books)

As Dan Buettner says: “These centenarians aren’t the frail and elderly. They’re still working, riding bikes, socializing, having a good time, and enjoying life.”

So, even though we’ve known about the amazing Blue Zones for several years, let’s revisit these important longevity-boosting habits of centenarians around the world and follow as many as we can. As Buettner tells us, we’ll stand a better chance of celebrating our 100th birthday.

1. Find a Tribe

“Who you hang with trumps just about everything else when it comes to your health," says Buettner. He found that the people who live the longest surround themselves with people who support healthy behaviors.

2. Eat Smart

“The world’s most robust 100-year-olds stick with diets that are 95 percent plant-based," Buettner says. “They eat a little meat, but mostly fish. British researchers tracked 65,000 people for 12 years and found that those who ate seven or more portions of vegetables and fruits every day lowered their risk of dying from the two leading causes of death—-cancer and cardiovascular disease—-by 25 percent and 31 percent.

“Protein, especially from animal sources, activates two sets of genes that accelerate aging," says Valter Longo, Ph.D., director of the University of Southern California’s Longevity Institute, whose studies have shown that people with the highest protein intake have the highest risk of cancer and mortality compared with those who eat the least.

So, my friends, it looks like, more than ever before, we need to learn to love, and eat 7 or more portions of vegetables and fruit a day. He adds

Blue Zone centurions approach eating differently, too, says Buettner. They stop eating when they are 80 percent full. They also eat largest meal in the morning and their smallest at night.

3. Seek a Purpose

For some people a sense of purpose evolves naturally—-they discover they love singing in a choir, tutoring children or working in their garden. Buettner says, “Having a sense of purpose might contribute to longevity by lowering the stress hormone cortical. Chronic stress leads to inflammation, which is associated with every age-related disease.”

4. Move It

Certainly, physical activity keeps Blue Zoners young. What is unexpected: “They don’t exercise, per se; instead, their lifestyles encourage physical activity. They garden, bake bread from scratch, walk to the store or to work. Structured exercise is also recommended. It can extend life expectancy by 4.5 years according to a 2012 study by National Institutes of Health."

In this article, which is a few years old, but I felt it was worth keeping and sharing with you, once again, Dan Buettner finishes with these “Longevity-Boosting Tricks to try Right Now":

• Downsize your dishes. Eat less by using plates no larger than 10 inches. (Research shows it can reduce the amount we consume by 22 percent.)

• Get more social. You don’t have to go far to bring more people into your life. Join a club or take a class.

• Coax yourself into moving more. "Get a dog that needs daily walking, work in your garden.”

These four simple suggestions can make a world of difference in our lives, don’t you agree?

I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

I always love to hear from you at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.