Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: New goals and new possibilities

Good morning, my friends.
Are you as excited as I am about starting our New Year off with a bang?
Life is so good when we’re lucky enough to have a loving family and dear friends. Don’t you believe, as I do, that with this as our anchor, we can do anything, find our passion, and go for it.
What would you love to do? Give it lots of thought. Be willing to take the time required to do it right. New opportunities are what keeps us feeling young and content. After you have chosen a few things that appeal to you, ask yourself if you are willing to truly dedicate the time and energy required to cast off and sail into a new adventure. Can you think of a more exciting thing to do now, at the beginning of a new year?
We may have talked about the importance of keeping our minds healthy by exercising it as we exercise our bodies. So, one of the first ways of exercising my brain, will be attending a class at our library. This year, our county libraries will be offering classes on ‘Tech help’ on Tuesdays, 1 p.m. in Napa; Tech Training on Wednesdays for American Canyon, 10 a.m. and tech help in Yountville on Thursdays, at 10 a.m. For more information, call 707-253-4235, and to make reservations.
I recently received information from Robert Hayes, marketing and communications manager for Collabria Care letting us know about the beginning of their grief support program, “Learning to Live with Loss,” a very timely and much appreciated program. The location is Red Cross Building, 1474 Oak Ave., St. Helena. It’s starts on Tuesday, Jan. 15 for eight weeks; The time is 2:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thank you, Robert, for the update.
The latest on our Napa Senior Center: Even though the center is in the process of remodeling, staff has it covered as far as finding other local places for seniors to continue their classes.
One of the many activities available is the new Pickleball Community Play on weekends from 9 to noon at Las Flores. Come and learn to play. Equipment is available if you don’t have your own. No need to register, just come down and play. Sounds like lots of fun. You really owe it to yourselves to drop by the Senior Center office and pick up a copy of their amazing calendar of classes and events to choose from. Contact them at 707-255-1800 or www.cityofnapa.org/parksandrec
We recently received some informative news from UpValley Village program manager, Myrna David. She asks the questions, “Are you or someone you love worried about remaining safely in their home as they age? If the answer is yes, I urge you to join or give the gift of membership to Collabria Care’s UpValley Village today.”
Myrna tells the story of one of the members of UpValley Village needing a ride to her doctor’s office at Kaiser’s in Napa. One of the volunteers offered to drive her. After an evaluation, her doctor became concerned about her health and ordered a series of tests that had to be performed in Vallejo. The volunteer was able to continue with driving her to Vallejo, wait with her and then to return her to her home in St. Helena.
Very comforting to know there are volunteers to help out when help is needed.
Following is relevant information on UpValley Village:
Individual membership is $50 per month/$600 per year. As a member, you receive help with in-home projects and transportation; referrals to professional service providers and invitations to our programs and social activities. Membership is not tax-deductible.
Household member: $75 per month/$900 per year. This includes all of the individual member benefits listed above for two individuals.
Supporting member: Make a donation and receive regular communications and invitations to programs and social events. (This is 100 percent tax-deductable.)
Vanguard Member: Contribute $1,000 or more to Support the Village. This is also 100 percent tax-deductable.
Myrna said, “Join today and have peace of mind knowing the Village is looking out for you and your loved ones, age 60 and older, offering support and solutions as the needs of living and aging change.”
We are very grateful to you, Myrna, for sending this wonderful news.
Remember, we are off on a new year, with new goals and new energy. We can do this!
Goodbye for now.