Looking at an elderly coast live oak recently — the owner was concerned about one particular problem — I spotted several things of interest. Typically, the older they get, the more they are beset with issues. Personally, I can relate to that.
The tree, with two main trunks measuring about 50 inches and 30 inches in diameter must be well over 100 years of age, maybe 200. With all of that mass of energy-rich carbon compounds in leaves, twigs, acorns, living tissues and wood, plus a stable presence through time, a mature tree provides many opportunities for other organisms to take advantage of it as a food source and breeding place.
The owner’s concern was dead leaves, mostly in the lower canopy. At a glance, I saw it was twig blight, one of the most common and stubborn diseases of coast live oaks in and around Napa Valley. It tends to appear first in the lower branches, killing twigs, then spreading gradually upward in water splashing from infections. It can weaken and render a tree unsightly, but it is not a tree killer; not like Sudden Oak Death.
This particular tree also showed evidence of foliar anthracnose, a long history of sycamore borer infestation, and velvet tree ants crawling on the base of the trunk. Anthracnose, fostered by wet spring weather, can cause significant defoliation. Sycamore borers cause damage in the phloem — living tissue just under the outer bark — and velvet tree ants live and breed in areas of inner decay in trunks. None of these are outright lethal.
The most persistent and troubling of those conditions is twig blight. Some coast live oaks are more susceptible than others. Perhaps resistance is genetically inherent in some trees. But the Disease Triangle explains a lot: susceptibility of the tree, the presence of the disease organism, and conditions that favor infection. It is a most useful concept to help us deal with tree disease and pest problems. In this example, the disease is generally present in the environment and builds up over time in a susceptible, infected tree. Rainy spring weather in recent years has favored infection.
It is a zoo out there. With so many potential pests and diseases, it is impressive that these trees manage to live as long as they do.
You have free articles remaining.
In “A Field Guide to Insects and Diseases of California Oaks” (USDA Forest Service, 2006) authors Ted Swiecki and Elizabeth Bernhardt state, “At least 300 terrestrial vertebrate species, 1,100 vascular plant species, 370 fungal species and an estimated 5,000 arthropod species (insects and the like) are associated with California oak woodlands.” Yet, a “relatively small number… are capable of causing noticeable damage…”. They say the latter are primarily fungi and insects. And a large proportion of those cause no life-threatening harm to the trees.
Tallying up all of those life forms, I get 6,770. Of all the pests and diseases listed in the “Field Guide” only about 50 are potentially severe.
That is an amazingly small number. Using those rough figures, I calculate fewer than 1% of all organisms associated with California native oaks are of great concern as pests, diseases, or agents of harmful decay.
I find that encouraging and hopeful. It undercuts the notion of nature and evolution as existing in tooth-and-nail ferocity. Ninety-nine percent of the life forms associated with our native oaks coexist with them. Some, like beneficial soil organisms, provide symbiotic benefits to them, rely on them, and indeed, might not exist without them.
Still, there are nuisance problems that can be intolerable and dangers of disease and decay that must not be ignored. The worst, on a broad scale, is Sudden Oak Death disease. We will visit that subject soon.