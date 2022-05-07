Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A lesser known “common” oak borer

One might think, after all my years examining trees in the Napa area, and looking up pests and diseases, I’ve seen all the common ones. But here is one, described in one reference as “common throughout California and Southern Oregon”, that I recently saw for the first time: the lead cable borer, scientific name Scobicia declivis.

Once I had samples, it took only a couple minutes to find it in one of my reference books. And I realized, that is probably what was boring in my firewood a few years ago.

A client showed me a valley oak with dead branches he had cut and managed to extricate from it intact borers — insects that tunnel in the branches.

This one is much larger than the ambrosia beetles that commonly infest dying and stressed oaks. Those species produce fine, light tan, powdery frass, which accumulates in outer bark crevices.

The lead cable borer is so named because they “sometimes bore through non-wood materials, including the sheathing of aerial telephone cables." (“A Field Guide to Insects and Diseases of California Oaks,” USDA, 2006 Swiecki and Barnhardt).

What they do or find to eat in there, I don’t know. That reference says the larvae “mine and completely destroy dead and seasoned wood, but also attack living hardwoods, including oak.” In this instance, it looks like the borers were in dead or dying branches in a stressed oak.

Another good reference, "Oaks in the Urban Landscape" (UC ANR Publication 3518), says “the larvae burrow in dead and seasoned wood and occasionally dying branches.”

The sample I received fit quite well with the reference description: round tunnels running roughly lengthwise in the branch and packed with frass, and the adults with the downward sloping heads (“declivis”: sloping).

That latter reference lists and describes 12 species of borers in California native oaks: California prionus, carpenterworm, goldenspotted oak borer, lead cable borer, nautical borer, two species of oak ambrosia beetles, Western oak bark beetles, oak twig girdlers, Pacific flatheaded borer, roundheaded oak twig borer and Western sycamore borer.

Some, like the golden spotted oak borer, are worrisome pests. That one is relatively new in California and not yet detected in the Napa area. Many are opportunistic, infesting trees that are drought-stressed or weakened by injuries.

One overarching principle I like to apply to tree care, comes from the medical profession: “Do no harm!” When planning any treatment, such as pruning, construction or grade changes near a tree, weed control or irrigation changes, first consider the potential consequences, then plan to avoid or, at least, minimize harm.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.