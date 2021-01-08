Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A Napa botanist's world-classbook

When I had a chat with Jake Ruygt (pronounced “roo-jit”) at a pest control seminar a couple of years ago, I asked him about his forthcoming book, which I had heard was in the works. He said: “It is my life’s work.” He was meeting challenges along the way to publication but hoped it would be coming out soon.
At last, it is here: “A Flora of Napa County.” The subtitle, “including native and naturalized plants, many occurring in adjacent counties,” hints at the richness of finely detailed information Jake has gathered and cataloged through 40years of close observation. Aside from his career as a landscape gardener, Jake is a long-time Napa resident and a renowned consulting botanist.
In layout and organization of content, “A Flora of Napa County” resembles the iconic “Manual of Flowering Plants of California” by Willis Jepson, as a scholarly work providing meticulous detail on the subject plants and trees.
Jake has studied the local flora in such detail that he identified a new species, which no one had yet described. It bears his name: Trichostema ruygtii, the Napa blue curls, an inconspicuous annual wildflower.
As an example of the plant descriptions comprising about 400 of the 500-plus pages of the book, here is its (abbreviated) description: “Annual, 1-5 dm tall with gray-green foliage, pungently aromatic leaves 1-4 cm long, lanceolate to elliptic; corolla pale blue-violet to whitish, lower lobe white with purple spots. Grassy places, sun or partial shade …” It goes on, noting various locations where Ruygt has found it and provides a photograph in the color “Plates” section.
The “Plates” are color photographs by the author and many of the plant descriptions are supplemented by Ruygt’s finely detailed botanical line drawings.
To parse out identification, plant Genera are laid out in keys describing critical anatomical details leading the reader to the species in question.
An example of particular interest to me is the sections on local trees. How many times have clients asked me, “What kind of oak is this?” The section on oaks (Quercus species) provides details of anatomy needed to distinguish each of ten species of oaks found growing in Napa and adjacent counties and most are pictured in the color Plates.
Beyond my expectations for the book, it includes sections on geography, the geologic history of Napa Valley and the west coast. Here is a sample of the depth of information:
“By the late Cretaceous Period, the Central Valley of California began to be drawn down by subduction, sometimes tilting and forming ridges to the west. By the Paleocene and Eocene Epochs (66 to 34 million years ago)… the California coastline was near the base off the Sierra-Nevada … the north area was covered by tropical rainforest …”
In a section on changing natural environment, Ruygt gives us an unflinching look at “Human Influence, exotic plants and animals brought by settlers, competing with and displacing native species and the effects of conversion of habitats.
He states: “Land use laws and practices favor the conversion of certain plant communities ... Native plant species adapted to flat or gradually sloped lands have lost much habitat and some are at risk of disappearing from the landscape entirely within the next 10-50 years.”
The book contains maps on geology, elevations, rainfall and land cover by vegetation type, descriptions of the vegetation communities: Forests, Woodlands, Brushlands, Grasslands and Wetlands, “Ruderal” (new habitats created by disturbances), Reservoirs, Rock Outcrops, and, Fire Followers—species that “may not be seen in a plant community for many years until fire other disturbance break the seed coat …”
Of further interest, there are sections on “Native American Uses of Plants” for food, medicine, fiber and other uses, birds and other animals.
This book is a fine reference for naturalists, avid gardeners, land planners, and nature enthusiasts in general.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.