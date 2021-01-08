Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A Napa botanist's world-classbook

When I had a chat with Jake Ruygt (pronounced “roo-jit”) at a pest control seminar a couple of years ago, I asked him about his forthcoming book, which I had heard was in the works. He said: “It is my life’s work.” He was meeting challenges along the way to publication but hoped it would be coming out soon.

At last, it is here: “A Flora of Napa County.” The subtitle, “including native and naturalized plants, many occurring in adjacent counties,” hints at the richness of finely detailed information Jake has gathered and cataloged through 40years of close observation. Aside from his career as a landscape gardener, Jake is a long-time Napa resident and a renowned consulting botanist.

In layout and organization of content, “A Flora of Napa County” resembles the iconic “Manual of Flowering Plants of California” by Willis Jepson, as a scholarly work providing meticulous detail on the subject plants and trees.

Jake has studied the local flora in such detail that he identified a new species, which no one had yet described. It bears his name: Trichostema ruygtii, the Napa blue curls, an inconspicuous annual wildflower.