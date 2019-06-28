“Champions” usually receive trophies, cash awards or endorsement deals. But the champions I am talking about today simply get recognition on the California Big Trees Registry.
Maintained by Dr. Matt Ritter, professor of botany at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, the Registry provides an opportunity to appreciate the trees around us and, on occasion, get one’s name listed in a place of honor.
That is the case with a new Champion tree recently listed on the Registry, a giant Paradox walnut, growing amidst vineyards on the valley floor, somewhere in Napa County. (For reasons of privacy, the Registry lists only the county names where Champion trees are located).
I recently had the opportunity to examine this tree and make recommendations for its care. The owners treasure it, and have dedicated a large growing space for it where they might otherwise be generating income of tens of thousands of dollars per year if the space were to be planted with vineyards.
At a distance, considering its broad trunk and wide-spreading canopy one might take the tree to be a large valley oak. On closer inspection, it becomes obvious the tree is a walnut but with a trunk as big as the biggest black walnut trees and leaves as big or bigger than the English walnuts commonly seen on home grounds in Napa Valley. They also comprised local walnut orchards until recent years, when the last local walnut farm, as far as I know, was converted to vineyards.
Distinctive for this hybrid walnut variety, the nuts are small with thick shells, like its “mother” the Northern California black walnut (Juglans hindsii) but the surface of the shell resembles that of its “father”, an English, aka Persian walnut (Juglans regia). I decided it must be a Paradox walnut, technically Juglans x paradox.
This amazing specimen stands 51 feet tall, has an average crown spread of 76 feet and a trunk circumference of 23 feet, 11 inches.
I was willing to bet there is no other comparable tree of this variety anywhere, so I submitted an application to have it registered.
After a little back-and-forth about the size of the leaves, Dr. Ritter soon added it to the Registry.
According to an article in Hort Science (American Society of Horticultural Science, February, 2015 ), Luther Burbank originated the variety around 1878 through controlled cross-pollinating of walnut species. He originated this one by pollenating the female flowers of Northern California black walnuts with pollen from Persian (aka English) walnuts.
He named the Paradox walnut on account of its paradoxical characteristics: Extremely fast growth for a black walnut and its manifestation of traits of one parent over the other rather than a blending of traits. e.g. the broad leaflets truly resemble those of English walnut; not narrow like those of black walnut.
The article recounts how Burbank thought Paradox would be valuable for its wood, since it is a very fast-growing hardwood tree. But that turned out not to be the case. Instead, it became the foremost rootstock for English walnuts, owing to its rapid growth and resistance to root disease (Phytophthora) ad root lesion nematodes.
Unfortunately, “blackline disease”, caused by cherry leaf roll virus, became a seriously destructive. It infects the graft union where Paradox joins the English walnut. Research is ongoing for disease resistance. And propagation through cloning has taken a turn of which Burbank could not have dreamed.
The local champion could be one of Burbank’s hybrid seedlings, making it possibly as old as 141 years. It is certainly big enough to be that old.
If you are interested in reviewing the Registry, or nominating a tree, see the website, californiabigtrees.calpoly.edu/.
Two other local trees are listed there: a huge cork oak and a Eucalyptus viminalis. Maybe there are other champions-in-waiting somewhere in the valley.