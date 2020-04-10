Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: A Surprising Specimen Tree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My work is pretty much SOL (Sorry, Out of Luck) as long as this shelter-at-home order stands as it is. So, last week I was not out visiting people with tree problems. Instead, I was searching grocery stores for eggs. And I had a serendipity tree-moment.

Right across Oak Street from La Tapatia Market (Brown at Oak) I saw a tree in full bloom, a specimen the likes of which I had not seen since our years living in Redwood City, when we occasionally visited the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto: a beautiful, shapely and mature Victorian box (Pittosporum undulatum). It is the signature tree in the raised beds there in the outdoor mall. I have seen one or two over the years in Napa gardens but none like this. It is a frost-tender tree that is not supposed to do well here. That is a pretty good rule, but this tree is an exception.

This one, in a private yard, stands about 35 feet tall and 25 feet wide. It has neighbors including a large maple, a coast redwood and in the background a Canary Island date palm.