Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: A Surprising Specimen Tree

My work is pretty much SOL (Sorry, Out of Luck) as long as this shelter-at-home order stands as it is. So, last week I was not out visiting people with tree problems. Instead, I was searching grocery stores for eggs. And I had a serendipity tree-moment.
Right across Oak Street from La Tapatia Market (Brown at Oak) I saw a tree in full bloom, a specimen the likes of which I had not seen since our years living in Redwood City, when we occasionally visited the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto: a beautiful, shapely and mature Victorian box (Pittosporum undulatum). It is the signature tree in the raised beds there in the outdoor mall. I have seen one or two over the years in Napa gardens but none like this. It is a frost-tender tree that is not supposed to do well here. That is a pretty good rule, but this tree is an exception.
This one, in a private yard, stands about 35 feet tall and 25 feet wide. It has neighbors including a large maple, a coast redwood and in the background a Canary Island date palm.
If you have some familiarity with common landscape shrubs, you probably know its cousin, the Tobira mock orange (Pittosporum tobira), one of the first plants I learned when I was a landscape laborer. There is at least one other “mock orange” in a different plant family, sharing the quality of flowers with the fragrance reminiscent of orange blossoms. The Victorian box shares a similar quality.
Tobira mock orange is a workhorse in old-fashioned gardens around Napa and the Bay Area. Vigorous and reliable with dark green leaves and the ability to tolerate hard pruning, it can serve as a broadleaf evergreen hedge, a component in a mixture of shrubs and even as a small tree. Left to its own devices, with little or no pruning, it develops a graceful silhouette. The Victorian box shares that quality, but on a larger scale.
The species’ epithet “undulatum” could imply that graceful overall shape but it actually describes a characteristic of the leaves. The edges are wavy.
Broadleaf evergreen trees are sought after by gardeners, homeowners and designers who want year-round privacy screening. But in our climate, many such trees are too frost tender. Victorian box is borderline in that respect. “The Sunset Western Garden Book” says “Zone 14-15 with protection”. That means most of Napa Valley, in most winters, gets too cold for this tree. Perhaps this specimen’s location in Old Town Napa has just enough influence from the bay and the presence of pavement and buildings moderating winter lows just enough to help it survive and look just about perfect.
Napa SOD Blitz today
The Napa branch of the Sudden Oak Death (SOD) Blitz is Saturday, April 11, 10-11:30 a.m. It is an effort by the UC Berkeley Forest Pathology and Mycology Lab in concert with local volunteers, to locate and map SOD.
To participate, register and complete the brief training and questionnaire online at sodblitz.org.
Between 10 and 11:30, drop by 1710 Soscol Ave., the Napa County Agriculture Commissioner building parking lot, and pick up a sampling collection packet. Then, go out to a location of your own choice to collect California bay laurel leaves showing symptoms of the disease. Drop off completed packets back at 1710 Soscol by Tuesday, April 14, 10 a.m. The drop-off collection bin will be on the porch.
The COVID-19 shelter-at-home directive won’t affect this event. There is no public or indoor gathering, and the packets have been sterilized by the Berkeley Lab.
The lab analysis is free. Results will be posted on the UC Berkeley “matteolab” website in October.
You will get some fresh air and light exercise while contributing to a vital project to help oak woodlands.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
