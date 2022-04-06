Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A tree device, lost and found

Over the years I have lost, misplaced, or just left behind some expensive tree examination tools out of absent-mindedness or distraction. Some I had to replace, and some were recovered by helpful clients. But here is an instance that tops them all. And it was not my fault. Really.

Several years ago, I invested in a resistance drill. It looks vaguely like an assault rifle, but it is just a high-tech drill that probes tree trunks with a thin drill bit and records the resistance encountered by the bit as it pushes through the wood. Its Bluetooth connected printer provides a full-scale graph of the drill test. It is a valuable tool for assessing strength loss in tree trunks. The cost of the device amounts to a significant investment for a small company.

One day while running a test, the bit must have struck an old, embedded nail in a tree trunk and broke off. As I attempted to change the bit, I found the chuck jammed. I contacted the company and was instructed to ship the device to them for repair.

They repaired it in good time and shipped it off to me via a major parcel delivery company and emailed me it was on its way.

It did not arrive on the expected day, so I contacted the repair service. They asked the shipper to put a trace on it. They eventually reported it stolen with no chance of recovery.

In good faith, the manufacturer decided to send me a new device, of the same model, and told me the replacement would be shipped soon.

Shortly after that, they contacted me, reporting they had recovered my lost device.

So the story goes, it was stolen from the shipper and sold online to a buyer in the Eastern U.S., who then either tried to resell it or, possibly, realized it must have been “hot” and contacted the manufacturer. It still had the paperwork and my business card in the case.

The manufacturer bought it back, checked it over and sent it back to me.

What a relief when that big brown truck pulled up in front of my house and the driver brought my precious resistance drill safely home.

Beware! There are some nasty people out there. But there are good ones too.

My advice: Fully insure your packages!

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA a registered consulting arborist and an ISA Certified Arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.